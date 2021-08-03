 Skip to main content
SBA launches new online portal to forgive PPP loans of $150,000 or less
The U.S. Small Business Association is looking to forgive more Paycheck Protection Program loans.

 Karel Navarro, Associated Press

The U.S. Small Business Association is launching a streamlined application portal through the Paycheck Protection Program to forgive coronavirus relief loans of $150,000 or less.

The federal agency has worked with banks across the country, including in Northwest Indiana, to make more than 11.7 million loans totaling nearly $800 billion in emergency funding to help small businesses keep workers on payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 8.5 million small businesses landed the funds to cover payroll and other expenses at a time when many had to close their doors because of state-imposed shutdowns or restrictions, or coped with a decline in business as more people stayed home.

The new portal will allow small businesses to apply directly to the SBA for loan forgiveness.

“The SBA’s new streamlined application portal will simplify forgiveness for millions of our smallest businesses — including many sole proprietors — who used funds from our Paycheck Protection Program loans to survive the pandemic,” Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman said. “The vast majority of businesses waiting for forgiveness have loans under $150,000. These entrepreneurs are busy running their businesses and are challenged by an overly complicated forgiveness process. We need to deliver forgiveness more efficiently so they can get back to enlivening our Main Streets, sustaining our neighborhoods and fueling our nation’s economy.”

The hope is to rush relief to more than 6.5 million "smallest of small businesses."

“This initiative will allow PPP borrowers to put their concerns of achieving full forgiveness behind them and focus on operating and growing their businesses again,” said Patrick Kelley, associate administrator for SBA’s Office of Capital Access. “We are pleased to be able to assist financial institutions across the U.S. in processing forgiveness applications for small business owners.”

So far this year, the SBA has approved more than 6.5 million PPP loans totaling more than $275 billion. The average loan size was $42,000 with 96% of loans going to businesses with fewer than 20 employees and nearly a third going to low-to-moderate-income communities.

More than 600 banks have opted in for direct forgiveness, allowing more than 2.17 million PPP borrowers to go online and apply themselves through the portal rather than submit the paperwork through the bank.

“As one of the leading PPP lenders in the nation, Customers Bank is proud to partner with SBA to deliver responsive digital loan forgiveness service to the small business borrowers,” Customers Bank President and CEO Sam Sidhu said. “The streamlined and efficient SBA PPP loan forgiveness portal will help borrowers and lenders move forward with economic growth and job creation following the pandemic. We encourage other lenders to join Customers Bank and opt-in to the SBA portal.”

Businesses can start applying for PPP loan forgiveness through the portal on Aug. 4 if their lender opted in.

For more information, visit directforgiveness.sba.gov, call (877) 552-2692 or visit www.sba.gov/relief.

