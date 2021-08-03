SBA launches new online portal to forgive PPP loans of $150,000 or less

The hope is to rush relief to more than 6.5 million "smallest of small businesses."

“This initiative will allow PPP borrowers to put their concerns of achieving full forgiveness behind them and focus on operating and growing their businesses again,” said Patrick Kelley, associate administrator for SBA’s Office of Capital Access. “We are pleased to be able to assist financial institutions across the U.S. in processing forgiveness applications for small business owners.”

So far this year, the SBA has approved more than 6.5 million PPP loans totaling more than $275 billion. The average loan size was $42,000 with 96% of loans going to businesses with fewer than 20 employees and nearly a third going to low-to-moderate-income communities.

More than 600 banks have opted in for direct forgiveness, allowing more than 2.17 million PPP borrowers to go online and apply themselves through the portal rather than submit the paperwork through the bank.