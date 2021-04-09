SBA offering $16.2 billion in relief to theaters, arts venues and cultural groups

The coronavirus pandemic has been especially harsh on live entertainment venues, the performing arts and cultural businesses that often drive tourism.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering $16.2 billion in COVID-19 relief through its Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.

Venue operators, theaters, movie theaters, live music venues, museums, performing arts groups and others that were forced to shutter their doors can start applying for grants to compensate for losses during state-mandated shutdowns.

“Concerts, plays, dance performances, movie premieres, museum exhibits — these are the lifeblood of culture and community, and often the anchor for travel, tourism and neighborhood food and retail stores. We know that for the stage and venue operators across the nation that help make this culture happen, the pandemic has been devastating. Too many have been forced to lower the final curtain on their businesses. Today, with more than $16.2 billion available through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, help is here,” SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said. “The SBA is committed to moving as quickly as possible to deliver this vital funding effectively and equitably — ensuring relief goes to those venue operators whose revenues have been most impacted by the pandemic.”