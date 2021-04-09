SBA offering $16.2 billion in relief to theaters, arts venues and cultural groups

The coronavirus pandemic has been especially harsh on live entertainment venues, the performing arts and cultural businesses that often drive tourism.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering $16.2 billion in COVID-19 relief through its Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.
Venue operators, theaters, movie theaters, live music venues, museums, performing arts groups and others that were forced to shutter their doors can start applying for grants to compensate for losses during state-mandated shutdowns.
“Concerts, plays, dance performances, movie premieres, museum exhibits — these are the lifeblood of culture and community, and often the anchor for travel, tourism and neighborhood food and retail stores. We know that for the stage and venue operators across the nation that help make this culture happen, the pandemic has been devastating. Too many have been forced to lower the final curtain on their businesses. Today, with more than $16.2 billion available through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, help is here,” SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said. “The SBA is committed to moving as quickly as possible to deliver this vital funding effectively and equitably — ensuring relief goes to those venue operators whose revenues have been most impacted by the pandemic.”
The funding will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The first round will go to those that lost 90% of revenue between April and December of last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The second round will go toward those that lost 70% of revenue during the same period. Remaining funds will go to those that lost at least 25% of revenue in a quarter.
At least $2 billion will go to arts groups with up to 50 full-time employees. They can get reimbursed up to 45% of gross revenue or up to $10 million.
For more information or to apply, visit www.sba.gov/svogrant.