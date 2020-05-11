Schager promoted to Times general manager and vice president of sales and marketing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Times of Northwest Indiana, the Region's leading news source and Indiana's second-largest newspaper, promoted Tom Schager to general manager and vice president of sales and marketing.

“I am incredibly grateful to be a part of a team that is so incredibly dedicated to the readers and local business of the Northwest Indiana community," Schager said. "I am looking forward to building upon the great success that (President and Publisher) Chris (White) and his team have built.”

The Times Media Co. first hired Schager as vice president of sales in January. He previous owned an executive recruitment firm and spent 14 years in executive leadership at the Chicago Tribune, where he served as director of digital sales, director of new business development and sales manager in charge of the RedEye launch.

White said Schager, a graduate of North Central College who has a MBA from DePaul University, quickly proved his leadership abilities while leading The Times' advertising department.