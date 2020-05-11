Schager promoted to Times general manager and vice president of sales and marketing

The Times of Northwest Indiana, the Region's leading news source and Indiana's second-largest newspaper, promoted Tom Schager to general manager and vice president of sales and marketing.
“I am incredibly grateful to be a part of a team that is so incredibly dedicated to the readers and local business of the Northwest Indiana community," Schager said. "I am looking forward to building upon the great success that (President and Publisher) Chris (White) and his team have built.”
The Times Media Co. first hired Schager as vice president of sales in January. He previous owned an executive recruitment firm and spent 14 years in executive leadership at the Chicago Tribune, where he served as director of digital sales, director of new business development and sales manager in charge of the RedEye launch.
White said Schager, a graduate of North Central College who has a MBA from DePaul University, quickly proved his leadership abilities while leading The Times' advertising department.
“Since joining the Times family in January, Tom has proven to be a very capable leader who will be able to lead the team as we continue to transform our business during this time," said White, who continues to serve as publisher of The Times as well as The Wisconsin State Journal, and oversees Lee Enterprises properties in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. "He’s results-driven and a proven innovator, but most importantly he understands today’s marketing environment and knows how to help our clients use data and analytics to be successful. He will be a great asset not just for The Times Media Company, but for all of Northwest Indiana."
