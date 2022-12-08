Schepel Auto Group honored for donations to Franciscan's Prenatal Assistance Program

Schepel Auto Group has provided major financial support to Franciscan Health's Prenatal Assistance Program, which helps mothers and infants in need. Franciscan Health Foundation honored the car dealership in Merrillville for its donations, giving the auto group a banner to display in its Shepel Cadillac showroom.

Franciscan Health Foundation Board Chairman Joe Allegretti was a customer who asked the dealership if it would sponsor the foundation's annual fundraising gala.

“It just evolved from there,” Allegretti said. “I asked if they’d be willing to help support the Prenatal Assistance Program and they helped two years ago, then last year, they made two donations, (one of which was) unsolicited. They’re just good people.”

Franciscan Health started the Prenatal Assistance Program in Crown Point in 2002, expanding it to Hammond last year and Rensselaer and Michigan City this year. It provides pregnancy education, counseling, peer support and resources like access to public assistance.

Ryan VanProoyen, the new car sales manager for Schepel Cadillac, said the auto group’s corporate values include supporting such community causes.

“We were really moved by what Franciscan and Joe are doing for the community, for this cause for God’s kingdom and the way they’re working to reach those who need it most,” VanProoyen said. “The community has supported us so much and for us, it has always been about more than selling cars. It’s important to reach people in their everyday lives. We have so many longtime customers like Joe. That’s really a gift and we need to give that back to the community.”

The Prenatal Assistance Program also offers a diaper pantry that provides diapers, wipes, formula and other infant supplies to help struggling families. Diapers can cost more than $1,000 a year and many families end up missing work because they lack the disposable diapers needed to put their children in childcare.

Schepel Auto Group helped Franciscan purchase baby wipes and baby formula.

“Even during the shortage, the Prenatal Assistance Program team was able to find formula for mothers facing financial struggles with the help of Schepel,” Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier said. “We all know the auto industry had its own challenges with supply chain issues impacting sales yet they are still giving. We can’t thank them enough for their generosity.”