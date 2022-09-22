Schererville-based Paradise Spreads lands startup funding from Elevate Ventures

Schererville-based Paradise Spreads, which makes plant-based snack foods, scored startup funding from Elevate Ventures.

Elevate Ventures awarded $320,000 in pre-seed and seed funding in the third annual Elevate Nexus Statewide Pitch Competition. Five Hoosier startups landed funding to help scale up their businesses.

"It was an honor to judge this year’s competition. I am impressed with the range and depth of innovative companies we have throughout the state,” said Christopher Day, CEO of Elevate Ventures. “It is exciting to see so many great entrepreneurs across Indiana building our next generation of companies that will have an impact both nationally and globally.”

Elevate Ventures gave $100,000 seed investments to Leaftech Ag in Wilkinson and Quantum Research Sciences in Lafayette. Leaftech produces a handheld digital lab that analyzes leaves while Quantum Research Sciences uses quantum computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning to solve industrial problems.

Adapta Education in South Bend, NanoBio Designs in Indianapolis and Paradise Spreads took home $40,000 in pressed funding.

Paradise Spreads makes sweet spreads and other snack foods from peas, brown rice, sweet potatoes and other plant proteins.

Adapta helps teachers personalize education while NanoBio verifies genetic markets in DNA samples.

“Elevate Ventures played an important role in NanoBio Designs’ relocation to Indiana and our ability to connect with the entrepreneurial community here,” said COO Ryan Skaar. “We are excited to use the funds to accelerate the validation of our rapid, on-site genetic detection technology for the harvested grain industry.”