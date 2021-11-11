 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schererville Chamber of Commerce to host annual dinner and raffle for charity
urgent

Schererville Chamber of Commerce to host annual dinner and raffle for charity

Schererville
The Times

The Schererville Chamber of Commerce is selling raffle tickets to benefit charity as it prepares for its annual Holiday Dinner Party.

The chamber, which has represented hundreds of businesses in the Tri-Town area for more than a half-century, is offering $10,000 in cash prizes to benefit the Schererville Civic Fund, an all-volunteer nonprofit that helps Schererville residents in need.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

Funded by private donations, the Schererville Civic Fund provides food certificates to those in need during holidays like Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Stressing that there are in fact people in Schererville in need, it also offers temporary assistance for rent and utility bills, helps youth groups and civic safety organizations, gives grants to high school seniors and distributes health care equipment like hospital beds, walkers and wheelchairs.

Raffle tickets are $25.

The first prize winner gets $5,000, second $2,500, third $1,250, fourth $750, and fifth $500.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

The drawing will take place at the Schererville Chamber of Commerce's Holiday Dinner Party, which will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 at Teibel's Family Restaurant, 1775 U.S. 41 in Schererville. The dinner will serve as the chamber's December luncheon, but with appetizers, dinner, dessert and a cash bar, as well as an expanded crowd that includes spouses, significant others, colleagues and workers.

Tickets are $35 with a choice of chicken, perch, chicken and perch, or filet mignon.

Mingling, drinks and the raffle drawing are slated for 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Schererville Chamber of Commerce at 219-322-5412, visiting the office at 122 E. Joliet St. in Schererville or emailing scherervillechamberin.@gmail.com.

For more information, visit scherervillechamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices surge, jobless claims fall

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts