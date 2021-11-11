Schererville Chamber of Commerce to host annual dinner and raffle for charity

The Schererville Chamber of Commerce is selling raffle tickets to benefit charity as it prepares for its annual Holiday Dinner Party.

The chamber, which has represented hundreds of businesses in the Tri-Town area for more than a half-century, is offering $10,000 in cash prizes to benefit the Schererville Civic Fund, an all-volunteer nonprofit that helps Schererville residents in need.

Funded by private donations, the Schererville Civic Fund provides food certificates to those in need during holidays like Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Stressing that there are in fact people in Schererville in need, it also offers temporary assistance for rent and utility bills, helps youth groups and civic safety organizations, gives grants to high school seniors and distributes health care equipment like hospital beds, walkers and wheelchairs.

Raffle tickets are $25.

The first prize winner gets $5,000, second $2,500, third $1,250, fourth $750, and fifth $500.