Schererville Chamber of Commerce to host annual dinner and raffle for charity

The Schererville Chamber of Commerce is selling raffle tickets to benefit charity as it prepares for its annual Holiday Dinner Party.
The chamber, which has represented hundreds of businesses in the Tri-Town area for more than a half-century, is offering $10,000 in cash prizes to benefit the Schererville Civic Fund, an all-volunteer nonprofit that helps Schererville residents in need.
Funded by private donations, the Schererville Civic Fund provides food certificates to those in need during holidays like Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Stressing that there are in fact people in Schererville in need, it also offers temporary assistance for rent and utility bills, helps youth groups and civic safety organizations, gives grants to high school seniors and distributes health care equipment like hospital beds, walkers and wheelchairs.
Raffle tickets are $25.
The first prize winner gets $5,000, second $2,500, third $1,250, fourth $750, and fifth $500.
The drawing will take place at the Schererville Chamber of Commerce's Holiday Dinner Party, which will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 at Teibel's Family Restaurant, 1775 U.S. 41 in Schererville. The dinner will serve as the chamber's December luncheon, but with appetizers, dinner, dessert and a cash bar, as well as an expanded crowd that includes spouses, significant others, colleagues and workers.
Tickets are $35 with a choice of chicken, perch, chicken and perch, or filet mignon.
Mingling, drinks and the raffle drawing are slated for 8 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased by calling Schererville Chamber of Commerce at 219-322-5412, visiting the office at 122 E. Joliet St. in Schererville or emailing scherervillechamberin.@gmail.com.
For more information, visit scherervillechamber.com.