The Schererville Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to break out the Aqua Net and leg warmers for its Back to the 80s trivia party next month.

The event is open to the public. Proceeds benefit the chamber. The party is co-hosted by St. John Township Trustee Cathy Lareau. It will feature dinner, dancing, music, raffles, a 50/50 raffle and a game of trivia that "takes it way back to the 1980s." There will be prizes for best 1980s table decor and best costume. Attendees can dress up in period clothes if they like but costumes are not required to attend.