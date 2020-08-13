You are the owner of this article.
Schererville gearing up to turn historic Illiana Motor Speedway into business park
Schererville gearing up to turn historic Illiana Motor Speedway into business park

Schererville hopes turning historic Illiana Motor Speedway into business park will accelerate growth

The town of Schererville is looking to turn the Illiana Motor Speedway property on U.S. 30 into a business park.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Schererville is gearing up to turn the historic Illiana Motor Speedway off U.S. 30 into a business park.

The town envisions professional offices, potentially light industrial facilities and other businesses at the 50-acre site, Town Manager Robert Volkmann said. The town acquired the landmark race track, which ran between 1945 and 2016, shortly after it closed.

Schererville is now looking to rezone the property to allow for a commercial business park, which would require the approval of the Plan Commission and the Town Council. Karen Lauerman and Don Kolibowski with the Lake County Economic Alliance suggested the idea as a way to drive economic development in Schererville, Volkmann said.

"We think this could create new job opportunities in town," he said.

The town has fielded periodic interest in the property just south of the heavily trafficked U.S. 30, including from race car drivers who would like to see it reopen as a race track. "But that probably isn't viable," Volkmann said.

"The hobbyist racers went away. The whole racetrack industry just collapsed. It wasn't making any money. If it were making any money, it would still be a racetrack."

The track itself remains in place, but the previous owners sold off the bleachers, stadium lights, and safety netting in the corners. The town already dismantled the press box, concession stand and a house of the property.

But the 50-acre site would require extensive work to prepare it for development, including putting in streets, drainage, storm sewers and other infrastructure. 

There had been some talk of turning the Illiana Motor Speedway into parkland, but that might be redundant with Rohrman Park and the Schererville Baseball Complex nearby.

"There are eight baseball fields and half a dozen soccer fields right be there," Volkmann said. "There's no shortage of recreational facilities."

Schererville is interested in turning the property into a business park like the one in Munster that's home to 3 Floyds, Humane Indiana and many offices. It potentially could feature multiple buildings with professional and medical offices. 

The town does not want anything that would pose an environmental threat, that would be incompatible with nearby residential neighborhoods, or that would clog up U.S. 30 with more traffic — so no logistics facilities of semi-truck terminals, Volkmann said.

"We don't want an Amazon warehouse or Walmart warehouse or anything like that," he said. "There's already too much traffic on U.S. 30. We want something compatible with the residential neighborhoods and bedroom atmosphere of Schererville. We don't want any traffic woes in the area, so we're looking at a more lower-impact-type development." 

The Lake County Economic Alliance would help market the business park to developers and businesses.

"Karen and Don said they constantly field calls about interest in Northwest Indiana," Volkmann said. "So we're going to foray into that. We're willing to work with anyone interested in economic opportunities in the town in the future."

The town expects there will be interest in a site on such a busy highway in a growing area.

"It's kind of right in the middle of Schererville and Merrillville and you have access to Highway 30, access to Highway 41, access to Route 394, and access to 80/94," he said. "It's a great location. It's a nice property." 

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

