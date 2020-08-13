Schererville gearing up to turn historic Illiana Motor Speedway into business park

But the 50-acre site would require extensive work to prepare it for development, including putting in streets, drainage, storm sewers and other infrastructure.

There had been some talk of turning the Illiana Motor Speedway into parkland, but that might be redundant with Rohrman Park and the Schererville Baseball Complex nearby.

"There are eight baseball fields and half a dozen soccer fields right be there," Volkmann said. "There's no shortage of recreational facilities."

Schererville is interested in turning the property into a business park like the one in Munster that's home to 3 Floyds, Humane Indiana and many offices. It potentially could feature multiple buildings with professional and medical offices.

The town does not want anything that would pose an environmental threat, that would be incompatible with nearby residential neighborhoods, or that would clog up U.S. 30 with more traffic — so no logistics facilities of semi-truck terminals, Volkmann said.