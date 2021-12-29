Schererville's Baseball Card Exchange authenticated $3.5 million set of Pokemon cards Logan Paul just bought

Famous YouTuber and internet celebrity Logan Paul just posted about spending $3.5 million on a rare set of Pokemon cards.
Anyone who saw his tweet who's driven along U.S. 41 in Schererville would recognize the distinctive logo of Schererville's Baseball Card Exchange.
Many people saw it. Paul has more than 6.2 million followers on Twitter as well as more than 23.2 million followers on YouTube.
"What we did was authenticate and then shrinkwrap the case as being 100% real and authentic," Baseball Card Exchange, Inc. owner Steve Hart said. "That's where you see the wrap with our company logos in it. Our company here is basically the only company in the world that will authenticate boxes and cases as being real and untampered with."
The baseball card and sports memorabilia store at 2412 U.S. Highway 41 has been in business since 1990. It claims to have the "world's largest vintage unopened inventory."
Baseball Card Exchange specializes in vintage and unopened cards for all four major sports, as well as non-sports cards. It's bought and sold millions of dollars worth of vintage and opened merchandise and looks to buy cards that are unopened or date back before 1975.
It also authenticates cards like the Pokemon cards Paul bought and posted about the week before Christmas.
"Just dropped $3,500,000 on this sealed & authenticated box of 1st Edition Pokémon cards," he tweeted. "The only known one in the world."
Paul has racked up millions of views on his YouTube videos. As his celebrity has grown, he's also appeared on television shows like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and movies like "The Thinning."
He's also released music and ventured into boxing like his brother Jake Paul, also a famous internet personality and social media influencer.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open
Open
Coming soon
Sports theme
'People have been knocking on our door'
Open
'Followed my dream'
'You have your own freedom'
'Would love to expand to more locations'
'A welcoming atmosphere'
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Sip, McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, furniture store opening; closings include Jelly, Tapas Cafe and Cousins Subs
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Sip, McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, furniture store opening; closings include Jelly, Tapas Cafe and Cousins Subs