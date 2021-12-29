Schererville's Baseball Card Exchange authenticated $3.5 million set of Pokemon cards Logan Paul just bought

Famous YouTuber and internet celebrity Logan Paul just posted about spending $3.5 million on a rare set of Pokemon cards.

Anyone who saw his tweet who's driven along U.S. 41 in Schererville would recognize the distinctive logo of Schererville's Baseball Card Exchange.

Many people saw it. Paul has more than 6.2 million followers on Twitter as well as more than 23.2 million followers on YouTube.

"What we did was authenticate and then shrinkwrap the case as being 100% real and authentic," Baseball Card Exchange, Inc. owner Steve Hart said. "That's where you see the wrap with our company logos in it. Our company here is basically the only company in the world that will authenticate boxes and cases as being real and untampered with."

The baseball card and sports memorabilia store at 2412 U.S. Highway 41 has been in business since 1990. It claims to have the "world's largest vintage unopened inventory."

Baseball Card Exchange specializes in vintage and unopened cards for all four major sports, as well as non-sports cards. It's bought and sold millions of dollars worth of vintage and opened merchandise and looks to buy cards that are unopened or date back before 1975.