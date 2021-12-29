 Skip to main content
Schererville's Baseball Card Exchange authenticated $3.5 million set of Pokemon cards Logan Paul just bought

Famous YouTuber and internet celebrity Logan Paul just posted about spending $3.5 million on a rare set of Pokemon cards.

Anyone who saw his tweet who's driven along U.S. 41 in Schererville would recognize the distinctive logo of Schererville's Baseball Card Exchange. 

Many people saw it. Paul has more than 6.2 million followers on Twitter as well as more than 23.2 million followers on YouTube.

"What we did was authenticate and then shrinkwrap the case as being 100% real and authentic," Baseball Card Exchange, Inc. owner Steve Hart said. "That's where you see the wrap with our company logos in it. Our company here is basically the only company in the world that will authenticate boxes and cases as being real and untampered with."

Schererville's Baseball Card Exchange authenticated $3.5 million set of Pokemon cards Logan Paul just bought

Internet celebrity Logan Paul shows Pokemon cards he bought that were authenticated by Baseball Card Exchange in Schererville.

The baseball card and sports memorabilia store at 2412 U.S. Highway 41 has been in business since 1990. It claims to have the "world's largest vintage unopened inventory."

Baseball Card Exchange specializes in vintage and unopened cards for all four major sports, as well as non-sports cards. It's bought and sold millions of dollars worth of vintage and opened merchandise and looks to buy cards that are unopened or date back before 1975.

It also authenticates cards like the Pokemon cards Paul bought and posted about the week before Christmas.

"Just dropped $3,500,000 on this sealed & authenticated box of 1st Edition Pokémon cards," he tweeted. "The only known one in the world."

Paul has racked up millions of views on his YouTube videos. As his celebrity has grown, he's also appeared on television shows like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and movies like "The Thinning."

He's also released music and ventured into boxing like his brother Jake Paul, also a famous internet personality and social media influencer.

Watch Now: Related Video

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

