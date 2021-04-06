 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schoop's Hamburgers named among best regional fast food by USA Today, competing for top spot
urgent

Schoop's Hamburgers named among best regional fast food by USA Today, competing for top spot

Schoop's Hamburgers — the iconic 1950s-style burger chain that specializes in beefy crispy-edged Northwest Indiana-style burgers — has been named among the restaurants serving the best regional fast food by USA Today.

Schoop's is now competing to be crowned best regional fast food in the USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice 2021 contest.

2:24 Welcome to H Dog

It's based on popular vote and Schoop's is currently third of 19 finalists, behind only Pal's Sudden Service and Sheetz. 

"Residents of Indiana’s Calumet Region southeast of Chicago have been enjoying Schoop’s Hamburgers since 1948," USA Today said. "The menu includes fresh, never frozen patties cooked to order on a grill and served on a toasted bun alongside fries, onion rings and classic soda shop beverages."

0:44 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Brian Wright preview

Schoop's stands among some illustrious company in the USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice 2021 contest. Other finalists include cult favorites In-N-Out Burger, Whataburger, Culver's, Bojangle's Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits, Krystal, Runza and Skyline Chili.

The vintage burger joint that serves up Region-style burgers with an oversized patty jutting out of the bun is also up against Habit Burger, Cook Out, Biscuitville, Blake's Lotaburger, PDQ, Hattie B's Hot Chicken, Quaker Steak & Lube, Golden Krust and Zippy's.

The finalists were selected by an expert panel of food and travel writers.

Schoop's has 18 locations across Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs, including in Munster, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Crown Point, Merrillville, Schererville, St. John, Lowell, Portage, Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Also known for its crisp fries, golden onion rings, chili and Green River pop, Schoop's has been honored as among the best in the state and Midwest by publications like Taste of Home, Food and Wine magazine and Insider, which named it "one of 10 Midwest chains we wish would go national."

David Landsel with Food and Wine even wrote that Schoop's summed up the "suspended-in-time, rugged/homey energy of Indiana’s industrialized northwest corner, the part with all the smokestacks next to Chicago, hugging the southern shores of Lake Michigan," which he described as having an "unsinkable, workaday charm."

For more information or to vote, visit www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-regional-fast-food/.

+9 NWI Business Ins and Outs: Last Chance Overstock, Shoe Dept. Encore, Taco Bell, Holiday Inn, Northshore Health Centers, Cubs and White Sox vendors opening
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three Indiana business schools rank among nation's best, according to U.S. News & World Report

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts