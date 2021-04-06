Schoop's Hamburgers named among best regional fast food by USA Today, competing for top spot

Schoop's Hamburgers — the iconic 1950s-style burger chain that specializes in beefy crispy-edged Northwest Indiana-style burgers — has been named among the restaurants serving the best regional fast food by USA Today.

Schoop's is now competing to be crowned best regional fast food in the USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice 2021 contest.

It's based on popular vote and Schoop's is currently third of 19 finalists, behind only Pal's Sudden Service and Sheetz.

"Residents of Indiana’s Calumet Region southeast of Chicago have been enjoying Schoop’s Hamburgers since 1948," USA Today said. "The menu includes fresh, never frozen patties cooked to order on a grill and served on a toasted bun alongside fries, onion rings and classic soda shop beverages."

Schoop's stands among some illustrious company in the USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice 2021 contest. Other finalists include cult favorites In-N-Out Burger, Whataburger, Culver's, Bojangle's Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits, Krystal, Runza and Skyline Chili.

The vintage burger joint that serves up Region-style burgers with an oversized patty jutting out of the bun is also up against Habit Burger, Cook Out, Biscuitville, Blake's Lotaburger, PDQ, Hattie B's Hot Chicken, Quaker Steak & Lube, Golden Krust and Zippy's.