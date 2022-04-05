Schoop's ranks as Indiana's top restaurant chain

Schoop's, the 1950s-style hamburger joint that's been beloved by Region residents for generations, was recently named the best restaurant chain in Indiana.

The New York City-based global entertainment website Mashable released a ranking of "The Best Restaurant Chain In Every State." Schoop's was crowned the best in Indiana while South Side favorite Harold's Chicken Shack, which has several Northwest Indiana locations, was named the best in neighboring Illinois.

"Finding a restaurant chain in the United States doesn't take much effort. As of 2020, restaurant chains have more than 88,000 locations across the country. If you're in a big city, it's difficult to throw a rock without hitting at least one of these restaurants," Mashable said in introducing its rankings. "While the quantity of options is never an issue, the quality of the food can certainly be lacking at some of these establishments. Some chains are really good, while some are really bad. However, if you know what you're doing and you know where to look, you can find outstanding restaurant chains that specialize in everything from breakfast food to chicken wings — and everything in between."

The online publication based its judgments on recommendations, reviews, awards and taste tests.

Indiana's top honors went to Schoop's, a chain of retro diners that serve Region-style burgers pressed flat on the grill to have crispy edges that stick out of the bun. It has 17 locations, including in Munster, Highland, Hammond, Valparaiso, Hobart, Crown Point, Portage, Michigan City, Schererville, St. John, Merrillville, Lowell, Calumet City, Orland Park, Monee and Tinley Park.

"Schoop's Hamburgers came into existence in 1948. That's when Allen Schoop opened his first burger joint in Hammond, Indiana," Mashable said in its list. "A decade later, Allen opened a second location in the (town) of Munster. Nowadays, there are a dozen locations of Schoop's Hamburgers in Indiana. This award-winning restaurant has a legendary burger called the Mickey that has a juicy beef patty and a pair of American cheese slices that are perfectly gooey. Schoop's Hamburgers gets outstanding grades, with many patrons lavishing praise on their soups in addition to their burgers."

Illinois's top-ranked restaurant was Harold's, a South Side Chicago institution known for selling crispy fried chicken right out of the frier with mild sauce. It has locations in Hammond, Gary, Griffith, Merrillville, Dyer and Lansing.

"Harold's Chicken Shack has become an institution in Illinois over the last 70 years. An entrepreneur named Harold Pierce started this restaurant in 1950 in Chicago and it didn't take long for his place to become very popular," Mashable said. "Today, Harold's Chicken Shack sells a variety of tasty poultry options including fried chicken, wings, tenders and giblets. Reviewers can't stop speaking about the greatness of their chicken. They also have fabulous catfish and shrimp dishes on their menu."

