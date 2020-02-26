Scottish string quartet to perform in Munster

A group from Scotland that's billed as "one of Britain's finest string quartets" will play Munster High School next month as part of the Lakeshore Community Concerts series.

The Maxwell Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. March 12 at the Munster High School Auditorium at 8808 Columbia Ave. in Munster. The Herald Scotland has described their award-winning performances as an "enthralling musical experience.”

"This Glasgow based quartet broadcasts regularly on BBC Radio Scotland, performs at many festivals and venues across Europe with notable performances at London’s Wigmore Hall," Lakeshore Community Concerts said in a press release. "Their program highlights selections by Beethoven, Hayden as well as original arrangements of Scottish folk music."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeshore Community Concerts, which was established in 1947, strives to bring internationally acclaimed musical talent that has performed in hallowed venues like Carnegie Hall and Broadway to entertain and enlighten audiences in Northwest Indiana. The Maxwell Quartet has performed across the United Kingdom, as well as in Germany, France, Denmark, Norway, North America, The Netherlands and China. Formed by a group of friends in 2010, the acclaimed classical quartet has taken the stage at places like Oxford University and the Perth Concert Hall.