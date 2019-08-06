Southlake Mall in Hobart, the second-largest mall in the state of Indiana, is losing its second anchor in just two years as the brick-and-mortar retail industry struggles to maintain its footing in an era of e-commerce.
Sears plans to close its longtime Hobart store, which was one of the two original anchors of the Southlake Mall when it first opened in 1974, as it restructures in bankruptcy court. The 1.3 million-square-foot mall, which is home to about 150 retailers, lost Carson's last year after that department store chain was liquidated in bankruptcy.
Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears, which filed for bankruptcy in October, announced it would close 26 large-format stores around the country as it shifts to a focus on small stores. It will shutter the Sears Auto Center at the super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in August and close the department store in October.
"Over the past several months, we have worked hard to strengthen our vendor relationships, return our inventory levels to normal, and improve customer satisfaction and operations; however, we have faced a number of challenges returning our stores to sustainable levels of productivity, including differences with Sears Holdings over our purchase agreement and a generally weak retail environment," Sears said in a statement. "These challenges have unfortunately affected our performance and limited our strategic choices."
Looking to transform itself to be more competitive in a changing retail landscape, Sears is looking to buy the outstanding 42% of shares in its Sears Hometown and Outlet stores for $2.25 per share as it aims to transition to a focus on a smaller store format.
"After careful review of where we are today, we believe the right course for the company is to accelerate the expansion of our smaller store formats, which includes opening additional Home & Life stores and adding several hundred Sears Hometown stores after the Sears Hometown and Outlet transaction closes," Sears said in a statement. "We have made the difficult but necessary decision to close 26 large-format Sears and Kmart stores in late October."
Sears will close Sears and Kmart stores all over the country, including Sears stores in Mishawaka and Bloomingdale, Illinois.
In January, Sears closed the last department store remaining at the Marquette Mall in Michigan, likely signing the mall's death warrant as the city is now looking for a developer to tear it down and build something new on the site.
A liquidation sale at the Hobart store is expected to begin around Aug. 15. Sears had put the building up for sale last year, hoping to generate revenue through a lease-back.
Now JC Penney, Macy's and Dick's Sporting Goods will be the only anchor stores left at Southlake.