Second Hard Rock gaming property set to be developed in Indiana
urgent

Terre Haute "Rocksino"

Hard Rock International has inked an agreement with Lucy Luck Gaming to develop and manage a "Rocksino" casino in Terre Haute that will be about half the size of the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.

 Provided

A second Hard Rock gaming property is poised to be constructed in the Hoosier State following the successful May 14 opening of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.

Jon Lucas, chief operating officer for Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) Tuesday that Hard Rock has agreed to develop and manage a "Rocksino" casino in Terre Haute, approximately 165 miles south of the new Gary casino.

Lucas said groundbreaking at the Terre Haute site, near the intersection of Interstate 70 and U.S. 40, and approximately 7 miles from the Illinois state line, likely will take place in late June or early July, with the Rocksino opening in late summer or fall 2022.

The $170 million facility will offer 850 slot machines and 35 table games — or about half the gaming positions as the Gary casino — along with a steakhouse, Hard Rock Cafe, food hall, and a 250-seat venue for live performances and other events, Lucas said.

The IGC still must give its blessing June 24 to the casino's financing and renew the Terre Haute casino owner's license held by Lucy Luck Gaming that previously was assigned to one of the two gaming vessels that comprised the now-shuttered Majestic Star Casinos in Gary.

Hard Rock Casino President Matt Schuffert gives Times Reporter Dan Carden a guided tour of the new Hard Rock Northern Indiana a week before opening.

IGC officials expressed concern it's taken so long for Lucy Luck to get moving on the Terre Haute project after claiming the second Gary casino license more than a year ago.

Lucy Luck also has many of the same shareholders as Spectacle Entertainment, the parent company of the Gary casino, who are suing the IGC seeking to halt the enforcement of new state integrity rules for investors in privately held casino companies.

The owner's license for the Hard Rock Casino in Gary also is due to be renewed at the next IGC meeting.

Hard Rock Casino opening guitar smash

