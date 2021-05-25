Second Hard Rock gaming property set to be developed in Indiana

A second Hard Rock gaming property is poised to be constructed in the Hoosier State following the successful May 14 opening of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.

Jon Lucas, chief operating officer for Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) Tuesday that Hard Rock has agreed to develop and manage a "Rocksino" casino in Terre Haute, approximately 165 miles south of the new Gary casino.

Lucas said groundbreaking at the Terre Haute site, near the intersection of Interstate 70 and U.S. 40, and approximately 7 miles from the Illinois state line, likely will take place in late June or early July, with the Rocksino opening in late summer or fall 2022.

The $170 million facility will offer 850 slot machines and 35 table games — or about half the gaming positions as the Gary casino — along with a steakhouse, Hard Rock Cafe, food hall, and a 250-seat venue for live performances and other events, Lucas said.

The IGC still must give its blessing June 24 to the casino's financing and renew the Terre Haute casino owner's license held by Lucy Luck Gaming that previously was assigned to one of the two gaming vessels that comprised the now-shuttered Majestic Star Casinos in Gary.