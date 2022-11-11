 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Secret Northwest Indiana' author to sign books at Paul Henry's Art Gallery

Secret Northwest Indiana author to do book signing at Paul Henry's Art Gallery

Paul Henry's Art Gallery is shown.

Times of Northwest Indiana columnist Joseph S. Pete will be at Paul Henry's Art Gallery on Saturday to sign copies of his new book, which explores the Indiana Dunes National Park, shipwrecks, Lake Michigan submarines and more Calumet Region history.

"Secret Northwest Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure" leads a whirlwind tour of the Calumet Region that includes a submarine inventor who sailed under Lake Michigan; and the free-spirited Diana of the Dunes, who inspired preservation efforts that led to the Indiana Dunes National Park.

It covers hidden NIKE missile silos, Brigadoon-like World War II munitions factories, POW camps, bygone ski jumps, secret spots to photograph the jets taking off for the Chicago Air and Water Show, and the infamous Marriage Mill, where celebrities like Muhammad Ali and Joe DiMaggio flocked to get hitched.

The book-signing is scheduled for 12:30 to 3 p.m. at 416 Sibley St. in downtown Hammond.

He'll also sign copies of his other books, "Lost Hammond, Indiana" and "100 Things to Do in Gary and Northwest Indiana Before You Die."

