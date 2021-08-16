Secretary of labor, USW president rally support for infrastructure: 'We build America'

"We have an opportunity in America right now to buy American and build American like never before," he said. "Over the next five years, in this state of Indiana, we'll see $6.6 billion for highway programs, $400 million for bridge replacement, $680 million for public transportation, $100 million for electric vehicle charging stations, $170 million for the airports, $750 million for water infrastructure, $100 million for affordable high-speed internet, $220 million to protect against wildfires. That's just an estimate of what's coming to this state."

Portage Mayor Sue Lynch hopes to land $80 million in federal funding for a sewer treatment project since the current plant is close to capacity.

"We need the bipartisan infrastructure plan to be able to move forward with that," she said. "Cities like Portage cannot move forward if we can't tap into some of this money. We can't be a strong working America if we don't act on the infrastructure needs of all of our cities throughout this country. It not only points to the need to put our union men and women back to work with good-paying jobs, but it shows that we are not supplying the products we should be making in the United States of America.