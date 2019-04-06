Seemingly everywhere these days, con artists are looking to take advantage of people, posing as IRS agents, lovelorn military members deployed overseas and of course Nigerian princes looking to transfer hundreds of millions of dollars to random people they've never met via email.
People can learn how to avoid getting ripped off and what tricks the fraudsters are using these days at Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson's upcoming presentation “Don’t Get Scammed: Arm Yourself with Information."
Lakeshore Public Media’s Professional Women’s Conference and Centier Bank will host Lawson for the informational seminar between 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on April 24 at the Centier Corporate Centre at 600 E. 84th Ave. in Merrillville.
“We are thrilled to be able to host the Secretary of State’s valuable presentation on Free Fraud Prevention," said Centier Community Relations and Financial Capabilities Officer Dian Reyome, who's a Lakeshore Professional Women's Conference member. "Beyond the great presentation, attendees will leave with materials on the subject which includes contact information on all subjects covered."
Lawson will discuss the latest scams, how to report fraud, how to review a credit report and how to freeze your credit if there's a data breach or a suspicion of identity theft. She also will offer free companion booklets to the first 100 who register, as well as literature on identity theft and recovery plans.
“Protecting your business’ financial resources and employee‘s identities and information is something that we need to combat at all levels of the organization,” said Wende Burbridge, Lakeshore Public Media’s Vice President of Development and Membership.
The event is free and open to the public.
To register, visit pwc.eventbrite.com.