Sen. Young to discuss PPP loans with NWI Small Business Task Force

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sen. Todd Young will give Northwest Indiana business owners an update on Paycheck Protection Program loans meant to help them get through the coronavirus pandemic while keeping their employees on the payroll.

The NWI Small Business Task Force that was founded by state Rep. Lisa Beck will host Young for a 2 p.m. Zoom conference Tuesday, as part of an ongoing weekly webinar series of speakers on challenges facing small businesses during these unprecedented times. Young will address recent changes to the PPP program.

"As Hoosier businesses have begun the phased reopening following the peak of COVID-19 cases, it is clear that businesses will continue to need government assistance to financially get back on their feet," Beck said. "Businesses had been shut down, in some cases completely, for several months."

Local business owners have expressed concerns, such as that the program should allow forgiveness for expenses beyond eight weeks, especially to help industries prohibited from opening completely so they can avoid furloughing or terminating employees, Beck said. Businesses would like the flexibility to spread the loan over the crisis until demand bounces back.