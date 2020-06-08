Sen. Young to discuss PPP loans with NWI Small Business Task Force

Sen. Todd Young will give Northwest Indiana business owners an update on Paycheck Protection Program loans meant to help them get through the coronavirus pandemic while keeping their employees on the payroll.
The NWI Small Business Task Force that was founded by state Rep. Lisa Beck will host Young for a 2 p.m. Zoom conference Tuesday, as part of an ongoing weekly webinar series of speakers on challenges facing small businesses during these unprecedented times. Young will address recent changes to the PPP program.
"As Hoosier businesses have begun the phased reopening following the peak of COVID-19 cases, it is clear that businesses will continue to need government assistance to financially get back on their feet," Beck said. "Businesses had been shut down, in some cases completely, for several months."
Local business owners have expressed concerns, such as that the program should allow forgiveness for expenses beyond eight weeks, especially to help industries prohibited from opening completely so they can avoid furloughing or terminating employees, Beck said. Businesses would like the flexibility to spread the loan over the crisis until demand bounces back.
They also have asked for the restriction that 75% of the loan go to payroll, as that does not represent 75% of monthly expenses and the remainder does not cover mortgage, utilities and other expenses, Beck said.
"Retaining employees is essential for the economy, but not possible if a business cannot retain their physical location," she said.
Small business owners in the Region also would like to see an elimination of the restriction that limits the PPP loan terms to two years.
"Many industries will require for full recovery more than two full years based on both the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the 2008 recession," Beck said. "It may take many businesses more than two years to achieve sufficient revenue to pay back the loan."
Northwest Indiana business owners also would like to see the deadline to rehire employees extended to match up with the expiration of the $600 a week in added unemployment benefits as well as full access to payroll tax deferment.
"The purpose of PPP and the payroll tax deferment was to provide businesses with capital to weather the crisis," Beck said. "Receiving both should not be considered double-dipping. Businesses need access to both sources of cash flow to survive."
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/NWISmallBusinessTaskForce.
