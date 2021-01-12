Seniors excited to get vaccinated: 'They've been pretty much confined to their apartments since this first started'

Gianikos was excited that, after a second booster shot, he would soon be able to see his grandkids.

"One of the the youngest ones, who's 12 and from out of town, already called and wanted to make a reservation to come spend a week with us after Valentine's Day and do his e-learning from here," he said. "He's so excited to be able to see us again. We haven't been able to see our families in months — nine months, 10 months. So that's a big thing for us. And it's a big thing for our families."

Seniors, staff and volunteers got vaccines in the six HUD Section 202 independent living apartment communities at West 79th Street and on Madison Street in Merrillville.

"Everybody feels good about taking it," AHEPA Board Member Nick Fitousis said. "It's part of getting back to normal for us, or at least some kind of normal that's safe. People want to get back to the common areas and watch movies and things like that."

Martha Metts was so excited she woke up at 1 a.m. Monday. She especially looks forward to going back to restaurants and can't wait to again savor the 8-ounce filet at the Lighthouse Restaurant.

"Everybody's really excited, very excited about this," she said. "I'm just glad I got the shot."