Seniors rallied outside a Chase Bank branch in Merrillville Tuesday afternoon to protest the bank's financing the fossil fuel industry.

More than a dozen members of the Seniors of Northwest Indiana group gathered outside the bank office at 6790 Broadway to take part in a national day of action across the United States coordinated by the climate activist group Third Act and more than 50 other groups in the hope of combating climate change.

“JP Morgan Chase led the list of the Dirty Dozen banks that have made investments in the fossil fuels industry since the Paris Climate Agreement, $382 billion between 2016 and 2021, according to the Rainforest Action Network,” local organizer Alice Bush said. “We, the senior citizens of Northwest Indiana, have a responsibility to speak up and shine a light on the hypocrisy of these banks, which claim one thing and do another. Seniors hold deposits in banks across the country and we’re ready to vote with our withdrawal slips if we don’t see change by Chase and other major practitioners of environmental double-speak like Citi, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.”

Chase spokeswoman Stephanie Gostomski said the New York City-based bank, the second largest in the Calumet Region by market share, also finances green energy and companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

“We provide financing all across the energy sector: supporting energy security, helping clients accelerate their low carbon transitions and increasing clean energy financing, with a target of $1 trillion for green initiatives by 2030," she said.

Activists say they targeted Chase, Citi, Bank of America and Wells Fargo for collectively providing nearly a quarter of the $4.6 trillion that's funded fossil fuel production between 2016 and 2021.

"We're urging the banks to not invest in companies and products that make the problem worse," said organizer Joseph Conn, of Hobart. "There's a number of studies tracking investments banks are making and they're not living up to their promises for climate action. We're calling attention to banks that haven't done such a good job."

The protest could just be the start of more activism, he said.

"This is sort of like a shot across the bow, waving our hands to let them know we're watching you," he said. "We're senior citizens with kids, grandkids and great-grandkids who need a world that's worth inheriting. We're out there to let them know we're watching and if they don't do a better job we won't just sit in our rocking chair. We'll take our money and go somewhere else."