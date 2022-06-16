Sephora at Kohl's opening at Southlake Mall

Sephora at Kohl’s is opening at Southlake Mall.

An in-store Sephora beauty store will open inside the big-box department store at 1601 Southlake Mall in Hobart. A grand opening celebration is planned for next Wednesday.

The 2,500-square-foot Sephora at Kohl's will look like a freestanding Sephora store and employ trained beauty advisers who will provide consultations and offer help finding products. Customers can try out makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance products at testing and discovery zones.

Wisconsin-based Kohl's has already opened 200 Sephora at Kohl's stores, including at the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland. It plans to open 400 more Sephora at Kohl's locations this year.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Sephora at Kohl’s closer to millions more of our customers nationwide through this 400 store expansion,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere. We’re excited to grow and bring this elevated beauty experience to more of Kohl’s existing and new customers this year.”

The goal is to have 850 Sephora at Kohl's in-store stores by 2023 in order to bring in new customers, especially younger and more diverse customers than Kohl's has traditionally served.

Sephora at Kohl's has been adding new brands and products at a variety of price points. New additions to the product roster include Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa.

“Since our partnership with Kohl’s began, we’ve always had the intention to keep the Sephora at Kohl’s beauty assortment as relevant and similar to our freestanding Sephora stores as possible. We want every customer who comes to Sephora at Kohl’s to be able to discover new brands and find their favorites, just like they do at our other Sephora stores,” said Artemis Patrick, Sephora’s executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer. “The additions of these new brands to Sephora at Kohl’s demonstrate how we are continuing to bolster the assortment to bring the best experience to all of our new and existing customers.”

