Sephora at Kohl's opening in Portage

The Region's latest Sephora at Kohl's will open in Portage next week.

The department store at 6495 U.S. 6 in Portage's main commercial stretch will open an in-store Sephora at Kohl's beauty store on July 20.

The Sephora at Kohl's will stock an array of makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance products, as well as clean beauty and self-care items. Sephora-trained advisers will offer customers consultations, let them try samples and help them find products.

Designed to look and feel like freestanding Sephora stores, the in-store stores carry brands like Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection. The stores recently added six new prestige beauty brands to further distinguish its product offerings on the marketplace, stocking Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa.

Wisconsin-based Kohl's recently opened Sephora at Kohl's in-store stores at its locations in the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland and the Southlake Mall in Hobart. Kohl's is adding 400 more Sephora at Kohl's shops this year in an attempt to appeal to younger and more diverse customers at a time when online shopping has diminished the need for such huge department stores.

Kohl's aims to open 850 Sephora at Kohl's shops by 2023. It is looking "to optimize the store space and expand categories that are most important, like active, casual and beauty."