Sephora at Kohl's opens in Valpo Wednesday

A new Sephora at Kohl's opens in Valparaiso Wednesday.

The department store at 50 Silhavy Road in the Valparaiso Marketplace is celebrating a grand opening of a new in-store Sephora at Kohl's beauty store. The 2,500-square-foot store-within-a-store carries an ever-changing selection of new, emerging and trending beauty products.

Challenged by increased competition from online retailers, Wisconsin-based Kohl's is adding 400 Sephora at Kohl's shops nationwide this year in a bid to attract younger and more diverse customers. It recently opened Sephora at Kohl's in-store stores at its locations in the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland, the Southlake Mall in Hobart and Portage.

Kohl's also opened new Sephora in-store stores in Gurnee and Downers Grove in suburban Chicago Wednesday.

At a time when most department store chains have been shrinking, Kohl's is repurposing some of its space to include the in-store stores designed to offer a similar experience as freestanding Sephora stores.

They sell makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance products from top brands like Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique, Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa. They also stock clean beauty and self-care items.

The Sephora in-store stores have testing and discovery zones. People can try samples and consult with Sephora-trained advisors who will help them find the products they're looking for.

Kohl's seeks to open 850 Sephora at Kohl's shops by the end of next year.