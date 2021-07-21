Sera expands and rebrands

The LaPorte-based company, which offers digital marketing and website design services to businesses across Northwest Indiana, has adopted a new logo as well as name. Sera Group also is adding more creative services like social media management, photography and video production as it rebrands its business.

“This is an exciting time for our company; it marks a milestone and the beginning of a new chapter for our team and clients. We started in 2014 with the goal to be the solution for local small business website design. While website design continues to grow exponentially and is a core component of our company, we have expanded by offering creative services to complement our digital marketing solutions. As we continue to expand our vision and offer more services, we believe that now is the time to create a new brand that allows us to tell our story better,” said Seth Spencer, founder of Sera Group.