Sera expands and rebrands
Sera Solutions has rebranded as Sera Group and rolled out more services.

The marketing agency Sera Solutions has expanded and rebranded as Sera Group.

The LaPorte-based company, which offers digital marketing and website design services to businesses across Northwest Indiana, has adopted a new logo as well as name. Sera Group also is adding more creative services like social media management, photography and video production as it rebrands its business.

“This is an exciting time for our company; it marks a milestone and the beginning of a new chapter for our team and clients. We started in 2014 with the goal to be the solution for local small business website design. While website design continues to grow exponentially and is a core component of our company, we have expanded by offering creative services to complement our digital marketing solutions. As we continue to expand our vision and offer more services, we believe that now is the time to create a new brand that allows us to tell our story better,” said Seth Spencer, founder of Sera Group.

The marketing agency helps small businesses and other organizations develop holistic marketing strategies, providing a range of digital and creative solutions. It's now offering professionals photos, video and other high-quality content businesses can post on social media or their websites. 

For more information, visit sera-group.com.

