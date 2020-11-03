SERA Solutions acquires majority stake in Crosscurrent Media as it eyes new markets

The Michigan City-based digital marketing agency SERA Solutions has acquired a majority stake in the creative agency Crosscurrent Media for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will enable SERA Solutions to enter new markets and expand its digital footprint.

"For the last six years, we have built an agency with a core focus on delivering cutting-edge digital products and services for our clients," SERA Solutions CEO Seth Spencer said. "The opportunity to expand our capabilities with a creative group that shares like-minded philosophies of customer success will enable increased growth and value for both companies.”

SERA Solutions, at 720 Franklin St. in downtown Michigan City, has been designing websites and providing other digital marketing services to businesses since 2014. Crosscurrent Media is a Michigan City-based firm that provides marketing services such as video production, photography, branding and copy writing.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our small group of creatives," said Kyle Murphey, creative director and co-owner of Crosscurrent Media.

