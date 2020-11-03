 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SERA Solutions acquires majority stake in Crosscurrent Media as it eyes new markets
urgent

SERA Solutions acquires majority stake in Crosscurrent Media as it eyes new markets

{{featured_button_text}}
SERA Solutions acquires majority stake in Crosscurrent Media as it eyes new markets

SERA Solutions' office in downtown Michigan City is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Michigan City-based digital marketing agency SERA Solutions has acquired a majority stake in the creative agency Crosscurrent Media for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will enable SERA Solutions to enter new markets and expand its digital footprint.

"For the last six years, we have built an agency with a core focus on delivering cutting-edge digital products and services for our clients," SERA Solutions CEO Seth Spencer said. "The opportunity to expand our capabilities with a creative group that shares like-minded philosophies of customer success will enable increased growth and value for both companies.”

SERA Solutions, at 720 Franklin St. in downtown Michigan City, has been designing websites and providing other digital marketing services to businesses since 2014. Crosscurrent Media is a Michigan City-based firm that provides marketing services such as video production, photography, branding and copy writing.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our small group of creatives," said Kyle Murphey, creative director and co-owner of Crosscurrent Media.

How much do Northwest Indiana CEOs make?

0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts