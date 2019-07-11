Sera Solutions is expanding in downtown Michigan City.
The digital marketing agency, which specializes in website design, digital advertising and analytics, plans to invest $150,000 after relocating to new office space at 720 Franklin St. in downtown Michigan City. The company intends to hire four to five more employees over the next two years.
“Michigan City has proven to be a great market for us and expanding our services and workforce here was an easy decision," Sera Solutions founder and CEO Seth Spencer said. "Our team is excited about the continued economic progress in Michigan City and is happy to be a part of the community. The company is eager to expand volunteer work with local schools, nonprofits, and small business owners."
The company relocated to downtown Michigan City late last year to have a visible and central location, as well as room for growth.
“These are the type of companies we are working hard to attract to Michigan City — high skill-high wage jobs for our residents," Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence Hulse said.
A grand opening ceremony for the new office will take place from 2-4 p.m. July 11. The event will include refreshments, hors d’oeuvres and a caricaturist.
For more information, call 219-809-2080 or visit serasolutions.com.