Sera Solutions offering marketing grants to businesses hurt by COVID-19

Sera Solutions, a digital marketing agency based in downtown Michigan City, is offering grants to help Northwest Indiana businesses that have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company will award up to $25,000 worth of digital and creative services to small businesses and nonprofits to help them maintain an online presence and relationship with customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when more people are staying home or spending less because of financial uncertainty.

“Now more than ever, increasing brand awareness and maintaining a strong digital presence is essential for local businesses to succeed,” said Seth Spencer, founder and CEO of Sera Solutions.

The company will donate website design, photography and videography to help approved applicants build their online presence and reach their customers during the viral outbreak.

“As a trusted marketing partner to many small businesses in the communities we serve, we feel we are uniquely positioned to deliver the assistance needed by our local business community during these difficult times. We have seen record website and social media traffic for our clients and believe it is a significant opportunity for local businesses to reach new and existing customers,” Spencer said.