Service and success

When Pat Popa took over as head of Popa Heating & Cooling just over a decade ago, she had a plan.
Little did she know that her plan was unconventional in the industry — one that had experienced little success.
“When I took over the business, I rebranded the company and changed our business model from new construction to service and add-on replacement,” she said. “Only a very tiny percentage of companies in this industry successfully make that transition — like 1%.”
Fortunately, she said, she didn’t realize that she was supposed to fail.
“I didn’t get the memo,” Popa said.
Founded in 1968, Popa Heating & Cooling has long been a staple in Northwest Indiana. Popa’s husband, Nick, founded the company when he ventured out on his own after running the sheet metal shop for Carl Pettit Builders for several years. He started Popa Sheet Metal, which eventually became known as Popa Heating & Cooling.
In 1986, Pat Popa joined the Highland-based company, and in 2010, became CEO.
As a woman in a male-dominated industry, Popa faced a unique challenge right out of the gate. “I was fortunate to have some great mentors who encouraged me and helped me succeed,” she said.
Popa, 61, also attributes her success since taking the helm to her many years in community service, what she learned from it and the relationships she’s developed along the way.
Among her community service roles, she has been instrumental in organizing several projects in downtown Highland to help increase traffic for the retail business district, ultimately improving the quality of life for area residents.
In 2003, Popa created “Downtown Ducks,” a public art project that earned her the Governor’s Award for Volunteerism. After being inspired by a similar “Chicago Cow” project, Popa wrote a business plan and scaled it down to fit the town and its budget.
With the proceeds from that project, the town commissioned its neon downtown gateway sign.
“The Downtown Ducks public art project is very near and dear to my heart because I got to know so many people in the art community who have enriched my life and taught me the importance of art and culture and how much it adds to the quality of life of the community,” she said.
She jokes that she feels like an artist trapped in a sheet metal woman’s body.
“I love art,” Popa said. “It enhances the quality of life for all. It brings a lot of joy to your heart and feeds the soul.”
Her work on the project earned her the Governor’s Award for Volunteerism from then-Gov. Joseph Kernan.
The South Shore Arts organization also recognized Popa with a Lifetime Distinguished Service Membership for developing a scholarship program for art students in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties through “The County Seats” public art project.
Other notable achievements and contributions include Lake Shore Public Television honoring her with the “Alice Burrell Humanitarian Award,” as well as her work through the Highland Community Foundation in getting an art sculpture installed in a green space to honor Ashley Ritz, a young Highland resident who lost her life in an automobile accident.
Popa has also served on a number of boards over the years, including the Highland Chamber of Commerce, Munster Chamber of Commerce, Highland Downtown Business Association, Highland Community Foundation and Humane Indiana.
Popa’s philanthropic nature is felt within the business as well. A portion of all sales is donated to help maintain the Humane Indiana HVAC equipment. Popa Heating & Cooling technicians perform routine, seasonal HVAC cleaning, checks and maintenance at the animal shelter to help keep it up and running.
Popa also helped raise money for the Humane Indiana Wildlife Center through the Owl You Need is Love project in Highland in 2019.
“I am proud of the quality work that we do,” she said. “I’m grateful everyday for my life. I’m truly living the American Dream and it’s an honor and a privilege to be able to make a difference in my community.”
Thankful for the encouragement she has received as a business owner, Popa recommends others to reach out to give and receive support.
“Most business people have similar struggles and it’s important to support each other,” she said. “That makes a better community for all. As the saying goes, ‘A rising tide lifts all boats.’”