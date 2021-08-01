Service and success

Popa, 61, also attributes her success since taking the helm to her many years in community service, what she learned from it and the relationships she’s developed along the way.

Among her community service roles, she has been instrumental in organizing several projects in downtown Highland to help increase traffic for the retail business district, ultimately improving the quality of life for area residents.

In 2003, Popa created “Downtown Ducks,” a public art project that earned her the Governor’s Award for Volunteerism. After being inspired by a similar “Chicago Cow” project, Popa wrote a business plan and scaled it down to fit the town and its budget.

With the proceeds from that project, the town commissioned its neon downtown gateway sign.

“The Downtown Ducks public art project is very near and dear to my heart because I got to know so many people in the art community who have enriched my life and taught me the importance of art and culture and how much it adds to the quality of life of the community,” she said.

She jokes that she feels like an artist trapped in a sheet metal woman’s body.