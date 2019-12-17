{{featured_button_text}}
Service Sanitation's Jingle John porta potties rap Christmas carols at Lincoln Park Zoo, Colts games

Service Sanitation's Jingle Johns perform a version of "Lip Sync Battle" for this year's Christmas video.

 Provided

GARY — You've likely seen the "Lip Sync Battle," either online, on network television or on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," from which it originated.

But you've never seen it the way Gary-based Service Sanitation does it, with lit-up porta potties that sing or rap Christmas carols, such as "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" over the beat of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble."

The portable toilet rental company at 135 Blaine St. in Gary introduced Porta Paul, Linda Loo, Carl Can and Buddy Blue — asking viewers to vote on their favorite — as four singing, dancing porta potties that belt out tunes like "Grandma Got Run over by a Reindeer" and the Snoop Dogg Christmas song from the movie "Pitch Perfect" in front of a smoke machine in this year's Christmas video. The company posts the annual video on its social media pages as a Christmas card to its clients.

The Jingle Johns also perform a 45-minute live show at the main gate of the Lincoln Park Zoo for ZooLights and will appear outside Lucas Oil Stadium for Sunday's Indianapolis Colts game. They've already appeared at holiday parades in Whiting, Chesterton and  Highland.

Service Sanitation, which supplies its blue porta potties to Lollapalooza, the Indianapolis 500 and construction job sites across the Region, has been rolling out the Jingle Johns during its slow season to spread holiday cheer since 2013, when the company synchronized 40 porta potties to a Trans-Siberian Orchestra song. Marketing manager Stevie "Dee" Dykstra came up with a viral hit the next year when he synced 100 porta potties to Straight No Chaser's "The Christmas Can-Can."

The video was aired on local news broadcasts across the country. The Jingle Johns have gotten even more recognition over the years, even appearing in a National Geographic "Weird but True" book.

"Other sanitation companies will share our video to their pages too because it puts our industry in a positive light," Dykstra said. "We didn't plan on that happening, but it's a win for the industry, which is why we don't brand it super-heavily."

Dykstra hopes to get people to view porta potties — a bathroom option of last resort for some — in a more positive light and also to raise awareness of the Service Sanitation brand as it opens offices in new markets such as Milwaukee and South Bend.

"We're becoming associated with it," he said. "I can go to trade shows and people will see the Service Sanitation on my shirt and say, 'Hey, you're the Jingle Johns guy.'"

He hopes to go even bigger with the concept, hoping to land it on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and expand it throughout the year. Service Sanitation rolled out a Halloween version of the Jingle Johns that plays a 15-minute live show of the Ghostbusters theme and Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in October. Next year, Dykstra hopes to bring the Halloween porta potty show to haunted houses such as Reaper's Realm in Hammond to entertain the people standing in line waiting to get in.

Service Sanitation also has a non-holiday-themed singing porta potty show featuring songs by artists like Bruno Mars that will perform for free at parks events for parks departments the company furnishes porta potties to.

The Jingle Johns productions — often brainstormed at the Panera Bread in Schererville — have gotten more ambitious and elaborate over the years. Service Sanitation for instance attempted to do a version of "The Masked Singer" this year but ran into logistical difficulties.

Next year, they are considering using a crane to place the Jingle Johns atop a high-rise building and then film the music video with drones.

"We try to make it bigger and better every year," Dykstra said. "We want to push the limits of creativity and really lean into it."

To view the video, find Service Sanitation on Facebook.

Gallery: Beloved Christmas traditions around the Region and Chicagoland

1 of 17
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.