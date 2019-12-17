Service Sanitation's Jingle John porta potties rap Christmas carols at Lincoln Park Zoo, Colts games

GARY — You've likely seen the "Lip Sync Battle," either online, on network television or on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," from which it originated.
But you've never seen it the way Gary-based Service Sanitation does it, with lit-up porta potties that sing or rap Christmas carols, such as "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" over the beat of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble."
The portable toilet rental company at 135 Blaine St. in Gary introduced Porta Paul, Linda Loo, Carl Can and Buddy Blue — asking viewers to vote on their favorite — as four singing, dancing porta potties that belt out tunes like "Grandma Got Run over by a Reindeer" and the Snoop Dogg Christmas song from the movie "Pitch Perfect" in front of a smoke machine in this year's Christmas video. The company posts the annual video on its social media pages as a Christmas card to its clients.
The Jingle Johns also perform a 45-minute live show at the main gate of the Lincoln Park Zoo for ZooLights and will appear outside Lucas Oil Stadium for Sunday's Indianapolis Colts game. They've already appeared at holiday parades in Whiting, Chesterton and Highland.
Service Sanitation, which supplies its blue porta potties to Lollapalooza, the Indianapolis 500 and construction job sites across the Region, has been rolling out the Jingle Johns during its slow season to spread holiday cheer since 2013, when the company synchronized 40 porta potties to a Trans-Siberian Orchestra song. Marketing manager Stevie "Dee" Dykstra came up with a viral hit the next year when he synced 100 porta potties to Straight No Chaser's "The Christmas Can-Can."
The video was aired on local news broadcasts across the country. The Jingle Johns have gotten even more recognition over the years, even appearing in a National Geographic "Weird but True" book.
"Other sanitation companies will share our video to their pages too because it puts our industry in a positive light," Dykstra said. "We didn't plan on that happening, but it's a win for the industry, which is why we don't brand it super-heavily."
Dykstra hopes to get people to view porta potties — a bathroom option of last resort for some — in a more positive light and also to raise awareness of the Service Sanitation brand as it opens offices in new markets such as Milwaukee and South Bend.
"We're becoming associated with it," he said. "I can go to trade shows and people will see the Service Sanitation on my shirt and say, 'Hey, you're the Jingle Johns guy.'"
He hopes to go even bigger with the concept, hoping to land it on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and expand it throughout the year. Service Sanitation rolled out a Halloween version of the Jingle Johns that plays a 15-minute live show of the Ghostbusters theme and Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in October. Next year, Dykstra hopes to bring the Halloween porta potty show to haunted houses such as Reaper's Realm in Hammond to entertain the people standing in line waiting to get in.
Service Sanitation also has a non-holiday-themed singing porta potty show featuring songs by artists like Bruno Mars that will perform for free at parks events for parks departments the company furnishes porta potties to.
The Jingle Johns productions — often brainstormed at the Panera Bread in Schererville — have gotten more ambitious and elaborate over the years. Service Sanitation for instance attempted to do a version of "The Masked Singer" this year but ran into logistical difficulties.
Next year, they are considering using a crane to place the Jingle Johns atop a high-rise building and then film the music video with drones.
"We try to make it bigger and better every year," Dykstra said. "We want to push the limits of creativity and really lean into it."
To view the video, find Service Sanitation on Facebook.
One of the biggest and best known Christmas trees around is displayed at the Walnut Room at the former Marshall Field's in Chicago's Loop, which is now Macy's.
Every holiday season, Macy's decks out the Walnut Room, which is known for serving pot pie, lobster bisque and Mandarin salad with sesame dressing in a classy traditional setting with wood paneling and chandeliers. This year, there's a buffet of all the holiday favorites.
As it fills up with people looking to see and snap selfies with the iconic tree, you might want to make a reservation to the restaurant on the sixth floor of the department store at 111 N State St, Chicago, IL 60602
Since 1996, German artisans have showcased their Christmas ornament craftsmanship every year at Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington Street in downtown Chicago. There are some unique Christmas tree decorations that maybe lose or gain a little something in translation like "Santa the Brilliant Saxophone Player."
The open-air Christmas festival, modeled after one that's been Nuremberg, Germany since 1545, also offers visitors a chance to enjoy hot spiced mulled wine known as gluhwein in the signature commemorative boot or some hot cider while enjoying wurst or roasted nuts or hunting for high-quality hand-crafted gifts.
Christkindlmarket is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Since 1942, the Museum of Science and Industry at 5700 S Lake Shore Dr in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood has displayed the beloved Christmas Around the World exhibit. It started with a single tree and has grown into a forest of more than 50 trees that illustrate how Christmas or the holiday season is celebrated in far-flung countries like Ireland, Greece, Australia, Japan, Croatia, Columbia, Serbia, China and South Korea.
Besides learning about other cultures, one can marvel slack-jawed at the floor-to-dome Grand Tree that towers four stories high.
Hammond native Jean Shepherd penned the book "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash," which was adapted into the timeless holiday classic "A Christmas Story," which plays for a 24-hour marathon on Christmas on TBS. Every year, his hometown pays appropriate tribute with the "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corinne Dr in Hammond.
The "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corinne Dr in Hammond features department store window displays recreating scenes from the famous film, such as when the "Old Man" proudly displays "a major award" in the window. The iconic leg lamp – "like, you know, a statue" – was praised by the Old Man as being "indescribably beautiful" and reminding him "of the Fourth of July." It famously came in a box marked fragile, which "must be Italian."
The Charles Dickens' classic about Ebenezer Scrooge's journey from "bah humbug"-spewing miser to a warmer-hearted human being who comes to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas gets staged in grand style at the Goodman Theatre every December. The theater at 170 N Dearborn St brings high production values to "Chicago's favorite holiday tradition."
The Peteyville holiday display sprawls across five lawns by Pete Basala's home at 3033 Crane Pl in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood. More than 50 giant inflatables like reindeer, Santa and the Grinch are displayed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night during December.
David Sedaris, one of the nation's most beloved modern humorists, first made a name for himself with The Santaland Diaries, a humorous account of his stint working as a department store Santa at Macy's in New York City.
The one-made show at 170 N Dearborn St is modern-day holiday classic by an acclaimed author who often appears in The New Yorker Magazine and on NPR.
One can learn about different cultures around the world, such as Australian's love for the salty vegetable paste Vegemite, at the "Christmas Around the World" exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry at 5700 S Lake Shore Dr. Volunteers decorate 50 trees representing different countries from around the world.
Formerly located at Grant Park and Daley Plaza, the official Chicago Christmas Tree has resided at Millennium Park since 2015. Thousands of brilliant lights adorn the towering pine tree, and the annual lighting ceremony draws thousands of visitors every year.
Santa makes an annual appearance at the "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corrine Drive in Hammond. The exhibit paying tribute to a native son runs every December.
The Bozak Family Christmas Light Show wows with "spectacular holiday lights and music magic" every holiday season.
Powered by more than 8,000 watts of electricity, the display at 259 Lake Park Road in Burns Harbor runs every night from 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM Sunday through Thursday and from 4:30 p.m. until 11:00 PM on Friday and Saturday. Tune your radio to 92.5 FM since the twinkling lights are timed to music.
Brave the cold and the crowds at Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington Street in downtown Chicago. Gluhwein in souvenir boots, doner kebabs, and odd Christmas ornaments are bound to put you in a festive mood for the holidays.
Christkindlmarket is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.