Several events to accompany 'Unapologetically Noir' exhibit at Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts

Photographer Tyrell Anderson's "Unapologetically Noir" exhibit opens today at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.
Anderson, who recently published the photography book "Seven Seasons," will showcase 30 photographs of black people to explore the question of what it means to be black.
Several events are planned in conjunction with the exhibit, which runs through March 14 at the art gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.
An opening ceremony will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday. People can mingle, meet with the artist, sample hors d’oeuvres and sip spirits.
On Feb. 12, a panel will discuss the exhibit and issues surrounding it. Jordan Wilson, the co-founder of Politicking, will lead the roundtable discussion, which will be live-streamed online.
On Feb. 19, Anderson will take pictures of any community members who come into the gallery. They can be featured in an online gallery as part of the "Unapologetically Noir" series.
On March 5, Anderson will give an artist talk that breaks down his vision, how he picked his subjects and where he envisions the project going in the future.
The gallery, which is run by the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District, is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. There's temporarily a $5 entry fee because of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the finances of the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District.
Masks and physical distancing are required.
For general information, call 773.822.8086 or visit millerbeacharts.org.
2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:
The reason why Bakers Square abruptly shuttered its restaurants in Lansing and Merrillville over the weekend has come to light.
3 Floyds told investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana.
The owner of the Schererville and Merrillville Golden Corrals faces a murder charge in a cold case killing of a Missouri teen who was found in a drainage ditch with two gunshot wounds to the head.
There's no more going back for seconds or thirds at the Old Country Buffet in Highland.
Figure Eight Brewing, a staple of downtown Valparaiso for a decade, plans to close in two weeks.
The long-running Pepe's Mexican restaurant, part of a well-known Chicagoland chain, has served its last taco in South Haven.
Yats Creole and Cajun restaurant geaux out of business after after six years in Valparaiso.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in another permanent closure of a Region restaurant.
The authentic southern-style barbecue restaurant, one of the first to deliver food to local hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, is temporarily closing its locations in Dyer, Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison.
Four Winds Casino New Buffalo will replace The Hard Rock Cafe with Kankakee Grille, which will feature live music and modern comfort food.
Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
The Stacked Pickle restaurant chain that former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett was trying to expand to Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
