Several events to accompany 'Unapologetically Noir' exhibit at Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts

Photographer Tyrell Anderson's "Unapologetically Noir" exhibit opens today at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.

Anderson, who recently published the photography book "Seven Seasons," will showcase 30 photographs of black people to explore the question of what it means to be black.

Several events are planned in conjunction with the exhibit, which runs through March 14 at the art gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

An opening ceremony will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday. People can mingle, meet with the artist, sample hors d’oeuvres and sip spirits.

On Feb. 12, a panel will discuss the exhibit and issues surrounding it. Jordan Wilson, the co-founder of Politicking, will lead the roundtable discussion, which will be live-streamed online.

On Feb. 19, Anderson will take pictures of any community members who come into the gallery. They can be featured in an online gallery as part of the "Unapologetically Noir" series.

On March 5, Anderson will give an artist talk that breaks down his vision, how he picked his subjects and where he envisions the project going in the future.