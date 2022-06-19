Several Region businesses running Pride Month specials with some proceeds going to charity

A growing list of Region businesses is offering Pride Month specials with a portion of proceeds going to charity.

Fluid Coffee Roasters, which has locations in Valparaiso, Michigan City and Crown Pont, roasted a Pride Blend of coffee beans.

"Our Pride Blend is the perfect blend of Tanzanian and Brazilian specialty coffees roasted to perfection by our exclusively LGBTQ+ Fluid head roasters and their team," Fluid co-owner and founder Alison Scates said. "A portion of the proceeds from this Pride Blend will go to the Valpo Alliance. We will proudly be serving at the Michigan City Pride Fest."

Leeds Public House in downtown Michigan City rolled out a selection of Hotel Tango Distillery pride cocktails and limited-edition Leeds Public House pride T-shirts in June, donating a portion to PFLAG Michigan City.

The gastropub, which also supplied the Michigan City Pride Fest on Saturday with libations, is donating 50% of proceeds on cocktails like the Garçon Au Revoir, the Gold Star, and the Stonewall Sour Proud as Punch, which blends Hotel Tango Distillery Pride vodka with mango nectar, dragon fruit extract, pineapple juice, lime juice and honey simple syrup.

"Pride month has become a colorful and joyous celebration of diversity, equality, and love," the gastropub posted on social media. "We’re paying homage to those who fought so that we could celebrate today."

18th Street Distillery in Hammond added Pride Month cocktails and merchandise, including T-shirts, hats and tote bags. It's donating a percentage of proceeds to the Brave Space Alliance at the end of the month.

"We are thrilled to be donating to this black and transgender-led organization that does so much for LGBTQ youth and adults in Chicago," 18th Street Distillery posted on social media. "We hope you’ll come out and hang this month and contribute to a worthy cause."

The distillery tasting room at 5417 Oakley Ave #1 in downtown Hammond also will host its first drag brunch at noon Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m.

