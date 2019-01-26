Several Region representatives elected to Indiana Manufacturers Association board

The Indiana Manufacturers Association elected its 2019 board, which includes several representatives from Northwest Indiana and will be lead by Dart Controls President Mike Lunsford as chairman of the board.
The Indianapolis-based trade association lobbies on behalf of manufacturers, representing more than 1,100 companies across the state.
Its 2019 board includes Wendell Carter from ArcelorMittal USA in East Chicago, John Hiler from Hiler Industries in LaPorte, Tom Keilman from BP Whiting Business Unit, and Paul Vercher for U.S. Steel Corp. in Portage.
The 118-year-old organization, the second oldest manufacturers association in the country, is "dedicated to advocating for a business climate that creates, protects, and promotes quality manufacturing jobs in Indiana."
The IMA says that manufacturing accounts for 28.6 percent of Indiana's gross domestic product, that manufacturing generates $102.6 billion worth of economic activity in the state, that manufacturing provides 546,931 jobs statewide, and that its weekly wages are higher on average than any sector in Indiana other than financial services.
