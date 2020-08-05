Shady Creek Winery temporarily closes after coronavirus case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Shady Creek Winery in Michigan City temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The winery at 2030 Tyrion Road in Michigan City makes dry reds, dry whites, sparkling wines and sweet wines on a 20-acre site with a tasting room, patios, porches and fireplaces.

"On Saturday, August 1st, a Shady Creek staff member left the winery at 10:58 p.m. after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19," the winery posted on social media. "Accordingly, the winery was closed within the hour. The staff member has now tested positive for COVID-19."

The winery is closing for two weeks as a precaution to limit the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus that's infected more than 4.9 million Americans this year.

"The winery will remain closed until August 15th allowing for a full 14-day quarantine for all staff members," Shady Creek winery posted on social media. "During this time, the winery will receive thorough sanitation. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and hope to see you at the winery again soon."