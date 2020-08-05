You are the owner of this article.
Shady Creek Winery temporarily closes after coronavirus case
Shady Creek Winery temporarily closes after coronavirus case

Shady Creek Winery temporarily closes after coronavirus case

Shady Creek Winery temporarily closed after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus.

MICHIGAN CITY — Shady Creek Winery in Michigan City temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The winery at 2030 Tyrion Road in Michigan City makes dry reds, dry whites, sparkling wines and sweet wines on a 20-acre site with a tasting room, patios, porches and fireplaces.

"On Saturday, August 1st, a Shady Creek staff member left the winery at 10:58 p.m. after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19," the winery posted on social media. "Accordingly, the winery was closed within the hour. The staff member has now tested positive for COVID-19."

The winery is closing for two weeks as a precaution to limit the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus that's infected more than 4.9 million Americans this year.

"The winery will remain closed until August 15th allowing for a full 14-day quarantine for all staff members," Shady Creek winery posted on social media. "During this time, the winery will receive thorough sanitation. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and hope to see you at the winery again soon."

Several Northwest Indiana restaurants temporarily closed and have since reopened after workers tested positive for the coronavirus, including the Dairy Queen on Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso, Fiddlehead Restaurant, Main + Lincoln, Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, Luna Kitchen, Leeds Public House, Ciao Bella, Tavern on Main, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, Fahrenheit Two-Twelve and Square Roots. Radius in downtown Valparaiso and Matey's Bar and Restaurant by the Michigan City lakefront also shut their doors for precautionary deep cleanings.

