Shady Creek Winery toasts to grand reopening after multimillion-dollar expansion

Shady Creek Winery celebrated a grand reopening after a multimillion-dollar expansion under new ownership.

The Schwartz family bought the 20-acre winery and tasting room at 2030 Tryon Road in Michigan City and poured $2.5 million into an expansion that has increased the production capacity more than sevenfold.

A number of dignitaries were on hand for a grand opening celebration Saturday, including owners JT and Jenna Schwartz, Michigan City Chamber of Commerce President Katie Eaton, Mayor Duane Parry and Economic Development Michigan City Chairman Clarence Hulse.

"Shady Creek Winery expansion is an exciting new project that will transform the wine industry in our region," Hulse said. "The Schartz family are creating a destination for the Midwest for both locals and tourists and we welcome this new addition to our list of amenities. Michigan City is proud to be home of such a fantastic venue."

The winery produces a number of varietals, including whites, dry reds, sparkling and sweet wines that are shipped to 37 states across the country. It brings in grapes from California and Michigan for its award-winning wines, which have picked up honors from the Indy International Wine Competition and TripAdvisor.

Shady Creek Winery expanded its production capacity from 2,000 gallons a year to 15,000 gallons a year. It grew the barrel room so it can go from aging 420 gallons of wine a year to 8,280 gallons of wine a year.

"We're really excited about the investment in the community and what a destination they've created not just for residents but for people outside the area," Eaton said.

It did a number of renovations to the interior and exterior.

"They renovated the tasting room, the retail area, and the outdoor area," Eaton said. "There's a unique atmosphere in each one. The retail space alone is completely different."

Given its proximity to the Lake Michigan shore, Shady Creek wines often have beach themes, such as White Caps, Sandy Feet, Rip Tide Red and Beach Glass White.

Nestled in a bucolic setting, the winery also serves food like charcuterie, cheese plates, baked brie and flatbreads in a refined environment with fireplaces, local art and live music on Sundays.

For more information, call 219-874-9463 or visit www.shadycreekwinery.com.

