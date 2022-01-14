Shelves bare amid another surge in pandemic-related shortages

"We have been working closely with our vendors and suppliers to ensure that our customers have access to everything they need," Jewel-Osco spokeswoman Mary Frances Trucco said. "While certain categories might be constrained our stores have been diligent in providing alternative solutions and working quickly to fill any out of stocks."

Region residents have spotted empty shelves and refrigerated cases at many stores in recent days, including at Meijer, Target and Walgreens locations.

A major underlying issue is so many people have been calling in sick after getting infected with COVID, Indiana University Associate Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said.

"With omicron spreading so quickly, businesses could face a large portion of their workforce, such as 20% or more, all out sick at one time, far more than we’ve seen with any earlier variant," Pollak said.

While coming across empty shelves can be a surprise or an inconvenience, the shortages likely will be short-lived, as they were during the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.