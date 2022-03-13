Sherri Ziller: Rail-related investment has begun — and the best is yet to come

When the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority was created in the mid-2000s, there were still five blast furnaces going strong at Indiana Harbor in East Chicago. But as of mid-February this year, that number is being reduced to just one. Thankfully, no jobs will be lost in the indefinite idling of furnace No. 4, but the shutdown is another reminder of the changing nature of the Northwest Indiana economy.

Those changes were very much on the minds of RDA leadership in the middle of the last decade, when the organization made its initial financial commitment to the West Lake and Double Track projects, and began advocating for local, state and federal matching funds to make these commuter rail expansion plans a reality. Though the traditional, heavy manufacturing-fueled engine of the local economy was slowing, it was still strong enough to carry the Region over into a more diverse era with greatly expanded economic opportunities. Key to that more diverse economy was access, both in terms of greater access to jobs in Chicago and opening up access to people and companies who would want to relocate here.

Now we stand on the verge of this vision being realized. The commuter rail expansion program has been fully funded, much of the preliminary work is done and construction on both the West Lake Corridor and Double Track are beginning in March. Even more encouraging is the rail-related development that has already been announced, even before the first shovel of dirt has been turned.

When the RDA first raised the possibility of expanding Northwest Indiana’s commuter rail system, the Indiana General Assembly required that we update our strategic plan accordingly and build a financial case for such a project. That analysis indicated that the investment in commuter rail would bring $2.3 billion in investment to Lake and Porter counties (and $2.5 billion if you included Michigan City in neighboring LaPorte County).

That investment is already beginning to appear. For example, in Hammond, construction on a $15 million, five-story, 54-unit development called the Madison Lofts is slated to break ground this spring. The Madison Lofts project will include 8,700 feet of retail space and 20 permanent jobs. Work on Rimbach Plaza, a 208-unit apartment building planned for the 5000 block of Hohman Avenue, is also set to start this spring. This and other downtown redevelopment will prepare the city for the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor commuter rail expansion.

In Munster, the Indiana side of the former Lansing Country Club is set become a 59-acre medical technology and business campus that will complement the town’s thriving medical sector and will use the proximity to both Interstate and commuter rail networks to attract new companies and residents. In Michigan City, plans were just unveiled for a 12-story mixed-use development dubbed 11th Street Central which will feature a new train station for the South Shore Line at 11th Street, 208 luxury residential apartment homes, over 10,000 square feet of commercial space, and a 558-space parking garage.

These and other projects attracted by the Region’s commitment in commuter rail so far total more than $250 million in new investment in Northwest Indiana, and the RDA is working diligently with local communities to lay the groundwork for even more. To accelerate and maximize the return on our investment, the RDA is establishing Transit Development Districts, or TDDs, around each South Shore station.

These Districts, which measure a half mile (or about 320 acres) around each South Shore station, will provide incremental tax revenue to the RDA that we can then invest back into those same districts. You can follow our progress on defining each TDD in cooperation with local leadership, presenting them for public review and comment and sheparding them through final review and approval on nwitdd.com.

Over the course of 2020 and 2021, the RDA and its community partners have collaborated to create the boundaries of many of the districts. In all phases of the process, the RDA and its team have engaged with community leadership to ensure that the TDD matches the plans and vision of the community. This is critical, because while the RDA can collect incremental property and income tax from the TDD to fund development, control over the type and extent of development is retained by the local communities.

By the end of 2020, the RDA had conducted meetings for the Munster Ridge Road station, the Munster Dyer Main Street station and the Ogden Dunes portion of the Portage Ogden Dunes station. In 2021, public engagement sessions were held for Portage, the Miller station in Gary, the East Chicago station, Hammond Gateway and the 11th Street station in Michigan City.

Following these events, we have finalized the boundaries for all these TDDs. They will be presented to the RDA Board of Directors and the State Budget Committee for final review and approval in 2022. TDD boundaries for the stations are still in development. Again, you can follow our progress through nwitdd.com.

The RDA is exceedingly grateful for and appreciative of all the time, effort, and resources that our local community partners have poured into both commuter rail expansion and laying the groundwork for development around the South Shore stations. Thanks to their support, the support for the State of Indiana and the federal government, the RDA has been able to open the Region up to opportunities that simply weren’t available before. We’ve only just begun and can’t wait to see what lies ahead.

Sherri Ziller is president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority.

