Time, as they say, flies. It was about ten years ago that the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority began its push to fund commuter rail expansion in The Region, and now in 2023 not only has that funding been secured, but we are only a year or two (depending on whether you’re talking about Double Track in 2024 or West Lake in 2025) from actually seeing trains rumble down the tracks.

By any measure, that is a fantastic achievement in an incredibly short amount of time, and the RDA is profoundly grateful to all our local, state and federal partners who joined with us to make it happen. But as satisfying as that progress is to see, it is what has already begun to happen because of it that really makes the difference for the future on Northwest Indiana. That’s the transformational impact that the rail projects are already having on planning and development in communities along the South Shore lines.

When RDA went to the general assembly in 2015 to ask the state to support our rail projects, they told us that they would consider it, if we could show them a business case for the state’s investment. A year later, we were back, showing how Indiana would recoup its investment several times over thanks to the $2.7 billion in mostly private development that a dramatic improvement in South Shore commuter rail service would spur by 2040.

They went more than in. Not only did they dedicate hundreds of million of state funds to the projects, but they charged RDA with setting up Transit Development Districts around each station to accelerate that development, and their return on investment.

Since then, the RDA has spent its time working with communities across Lake and Porter counties (as well as Michigan City and South Bend) to establish those districts and fund planning efforts so that they are ready when developers come knocking. We bet developers wouldn’t wait for the trains to start running, and so far, it looks like we bet right.

Over the course of late 2021 and 2022, we saw multiple major developments announced, and in most cases, get underway, all due to the commuter rail improvements.

Hammond was very proactive when it came to planning. They brought in a well-respected urban planner, Jeff Speck, and created a detailed master plan for their downtown. Last year they got to work in concert with multiple developers and the projects underway include the $25 million Tailor Row Apartment Complex, the $15 million Madison Lofts project, and the $24 million mixed-use redevelopment of the former Bank Calumet building that will create about 100 market-rate apartments.

In Michigan City, Flaherty & Collins is building an $80 million mixed-use development on 11st street – right above the South Shore station – that includes a parking garage for commuters, thousands of square feet of retail space and 200 luxury apartments. Another firm, TRG Community Development, is planning a $35 million investment that includes 200 downtown apartments for workforce housing. And there is the recently announced $240 million hotel and multifamily housing project near the shoreline. When asked, the developers involved in all these projects cite the Double Track project as either a, or the catalyst for their investment.

In total, we are talking about more than $400 million in new development, putting us well on the road to our $2.7 billion goal. This early development will also help to catalyze the Transit Development Districts, generating property tax revenues that the RDA can use for further infrastructure improvements and incentives.

Now, while we all love bricks and mortar (and the many construction jobs that go with it!), these developments and the many more to come are just a means to an end. That end is people. Ultimately, the goal of expanding commuter rails service and surrounding it with transit-oriented development is to create places where people want to live. We want to make it possible for people who would like to stay in Northwest Indiana to do so, and make it an attractive option for other people looking to move in.

Why? Because people are the foundation of economic development. If a place doesn’t have potential employees, or potential customers, it won’t attract any interest from businesses, no matter how favorable the tax structure or low the cost of living. And transit-oriented development can help to address one of the challenges facing The Region when it comes to attracting people: a lack of housing options.

Northwest Indiana communities in general have no shortage of single-family homes. But there is a range of housing, sometimes called “missing middle housing” whose availability varies considerably from place to place. These include duplexes, cottages, townhomes, mixed-use buildings, and small apartment buildings. These types of housing are often more affordable than a single-family home and appeal to everyone from young families to seniors. This is the kind of development we are already beginning to see.

As we move forward, the RDA has a handful of Transit Development Districts to complete over the course of this year, and work to do with each community whose district is complete to formally define our relationship and how we will work together. And we need to continue our outreach to the development community to spread the word about all tremendous opportunities that are available here.

I am very excited for the future of Northwest Indiana. I know it’s popular today to be all doom and gloom, inflation is a million percent, there’s a giant recession coming, every time you turn on the news there’s another reason to run and hide. But I look around here and I see all sorts of reasons for optimism. We are improving our connectivity to one of the biggest economies in the world, we are investing in our communities, our schools and our universities – and most importantly in our people. We are right on the cusp of a fundamental transformation that I believe will help secure Northwest Indiana’s future for generations to come.