Shive-Hattery acquires Arizona architecture firm, grows into Southwest

Shive-Hattery, an architecture firm with an office in Valparaiso that handles major projects everywhere from Chicago to Seattle, has expanded into the Southwest through acquisition.

The Iowa-based company, which took over Design Organization in 2021, acquired WSM Architects, Inc., a 13-person architecture firm in Tucson, Arizona, for an undisclosed sum. The deal also gives Shive-Hattery more design capabilities in the corporate workplace, government, education and healthcare markets.

“Shive-Hattery and WSM Architects are both built on a foundation of strong client service. We remain steadfast in providing continuity in service with the best depth of talent from across our design firm,” said Shive-Hattery President Jennifer Bennett. “Remote work technology has made this possible where we can customize the best team for each client, regardless of whether our designers are located in the Midwest or Southwest, in order to create a seamless experience which our clients value, appreciate and expect.”

The firm, which has designed buildings across Northwest Indiana like the Portage Riverwalk and Lakefront Pavilion at the Indiana Dunes National Park and the Harre Union at Valparaiso University, will operate WSM Architects as WSM Architects, a Division of Shive-Hattery, Inc.

WSM Architects has designed buildings like the City of Tucson Fire Central Headquarters is in Barrio Viejo, a historic neighborhood in downtown Tucson.

“WSM Architects and Shive-Hattery share a strong cultural fit that is mutually beneficial for our clients and design talent,” said Paul Mickelberg, principal of WSM Architects. “Joining Shive-Hattery enhances and complements our values, and we look forward to being a part of a larger team to provide more design capabilities for our clients and growth opportunities our employees.”

