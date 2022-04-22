 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Shive-Hattery acquires Arizona architecture firm, grows into Southwest

  • Updated
  • 0
Shive-Hattery acquires Arizona architecture firm, grows into Southwest

Shive-Hattery acquired WSM Architects, which designed this fire station.

 Joseph S. Pete

Shive-Hattery, an architecture firm with an office in Valparaiso that handles major projects everywhere from Chicago to Seattle, has expanded into the Southwest through acquisition.

The Iowa-based company, which took over Design Organization in 2021, acquired WSM Architects, Inc., a 13-person architecture firm in Tucson, Arizona, for an undisclosed sum. The deal also gives Shive-Hattery more design capabilities in the corporate workplace, government, education and healthcare markets.

“Shive-Hattery and WSM Architects are both built on a foundation of strong client service. We remain steadfast in providing continuity in service with the best depth of talent from across our design firm,” said Shive-Hattery President Jennifer Bennett. “Remote work technology has made this possible where we can customize the best team for each client, regardless of whether our designers are located in the Midwest or Southwest, in order to create a seamless experience which our clients value, appreciate and expect.”

The firm, which has designed buildings across Northwest Indiana like the Portage Riverwalk and Lakefront Pavilion at the Indiana Dunes National Park and the Harre Union at Valparaiso University, will operate WSM Architects as WSM Architects, a Division of Shive-Hattery, Inc. 

People are also reading…

WSM Architects has designed buildings like the City of Tucson Fire Central Headquarters is in Barrio Viejo, a historic neighborhood in downtown Tucson.

“WSM Architects and Shive-Hattery share a strong cultural fit that is mutually beneficial for our clients and design talent,” said Paul Mickelberg, principal of WSM Architects. “Joining Shive-Hattery enhances and complements our values, and we look forward to being a part of a larger team to provide more design capabilities for our clients and growth opportunities our employees.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

USW, steel industry hails Buy America policy

USW, steel industry hails Buy America policy

The United Steelworkers union and steel industry is hailing a new Buy America policy that will strengthen rules mandating the use of American-made steel in federally funded construction projects.

Watch Now: Related Video

Republican Lawmakers in FL Vote to Dissolve Disney's Special District

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts