Shoppers encouraged to spend close to home on Small Business Saturday

"Small Business Saturday falls between the traditional Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping experiences," the Portage City Council noted in the resolution. "Shopping local businesses can have a significant impact, not only on the business, but on the health of the city as well."

Hobart will host its annual Small Business Saturday festivities downtown. People can stop at the Art Theater from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to get treats, coffee, giveaways and a passport, which participating businesses will stamp. They will be entered for a chance to win prizes, such as wines and gift baskets with products from local shops.

Hobart Chamber of Commerce President Tom Byelick said the event normally gets a strong turnout.

"We should try to help small businesses out by shopping local," he said. "We encourage people to walk the street in downtown Hobart and visit the participating businesses. The Hobart shops are welcoming and many offer promotions or sales on their products. We can help them out."

While highways are often lined with national chains and big-box stores, small businesses still thrive in the Region's downtowns.