Shoppers encouraged to spend close to home on Small Business Saturday

Shoppers flock to the big box stores and shopping malls in search of doorbusters every Black Friday, the start of the traditional holiday shopping season.
Small Business Saturday aims to get people to back their local shops, the stores owned by someone in the community and not some faceless corporation in a distant city serving far-flung stockholders and quarterly targets.
Last year, consumers spent a record $19.8 billion on Small Business Saturday, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. It expects consumer spending will break new records this holiday season.
“We encourage the American public across our country to shop local and small this Small Business Saturday,” said Keith Hall, president and CEO of the National Association for the Self-Employed.
“It is our opportunity to celebrate and support America’s small business community, including the millions of solo entrepreneurs and mom-and-pop shops to gig-economy workers, who continue to drive and fuel our nation’s economy. They, as well as many other Americans, have been deeply impacted by the COVID crisis, but remain resilient in their desire to get back to normal.”
Small businesses are a major economic engine and employer that need the public's support as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
“Please join me in celebrating America’s true entrepreneurial spirit by shopping local across our nation and supporting our nation’s small businesses," he said. "It has been our pleasure to give voice and continue to support our community, including our members and the millions of our nation’s smallest businesses, by ensuring they have the tools and resources to thrive as we climb out of this pandemic."
Small businesses across Northwest Indiana will offer deals, promotions and giveaways on Small Business Saturday, including Revolution Valparaiso, LJAY & CO. in Crown Point, Blue Ribbon Vintage in Crown Point, It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Miles Books in Highland, America's Antique Store in Highland, Ash & Aspen in Chesterton and The Spice and Tea Exchange in Valparaiso. Storefronts in downtown Valpo will display "shop local" window clings to indicate they have specials.
The Collective will host a curated artisan pop-up market raising funds for Bundle Up LaPorte from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium. People can shop for hand-crafted and homemade goods while sampling craft beer and local food at 1001 Ridge St. with the $5 gate fee going to a charitable cause.
The Portage City Council approved a proclamation encouraging residents to support local businesses on Small Business Saturday, noting 97% of shoppers recognize the impact they can make by shopping small.
"Small Business Saturday falls between the traditional Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping experiences," the Portage City Council noted in the resolution. "Shopping local businesses can have a significant impact, not only on the business, but on the health of the city as well."
Hobart will host its annual Small Business Saturday festivities downtown. People can stop at the Art Theater from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to get treats, coffee, giveaways and a passport, which participating businesses will stamp. They will be entered for a chance to win prizes, such as wines and gift baskets with products from local shops.
Hobart Chamber of Commerce President Tom Byelick said the event normally gets a strong turnout.
"We should try to help small businesses out by shopping local," he said. "We encourage people to walk the street in downtown Hobart and visit the participating businesses. The Hobart shops are welcoming and many offer promotions or sales on their products. We can help them out."
While highways are often lined with national chains and big-box stores, small businesses still thrive in the Region's downtowns.
"Most of the businesses in downtown Hobart are independently owned," Byelick said. "About 90% are locally owned. They're mostly independent retailers we can get reacquainted with."
Prize winners will be picked at the end of the day and don't have to be present. The Hobart Chamber of Commerce will reach them by phone if their raffle ticket is drawn.
"We have a lot of different establishments," he said. "You can find unique gifts you won't get at Target, Meijer or Walmart."
While national chains have supplanted many Main Street shops over the years, an estimated 32.5 million small businesses operate in the United States, employing about half of all American workers. Small businesses are credited with creating two-thirds of new jobs.
U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman urged people to support Main Street this Small Business Saturday.
“This Small Business Saturday, let’s celebrate the contributions of small businesses to our communities by supporting small in all the ways that we can,” Guzman said. "On Saturday and throughout the holiday season, let’s patronize our small shops, restaurants, theaters, entertainment centers, and more to help support their recovery. It takes hard work, grit, and determination to bounce back from a once-in-a-generation pandemic, and the SBA is proud to do its part to provide entrepreneurs with vital resources. Now more than ever, let’s buy local to support small business owners who are creating opportunity and driving job growth across the nation.”
