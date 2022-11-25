Shoppers flock to Region malls on Black Friday, in many cases to pick up online purchases

Dozens of shoppers lined up on the sidewalk outside JCPenney at the Southlake Mall before it opened at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

The rush didn't let up all day.

"We had a good year last year," Manager Jodi Ringler said. "We're having a good year this year, too. It's a tradition every year. Mom and grandma clean up the Thanksgiving Day table, get out all of the ads in the paper, circle all the items they want and make their list. They set out to the retailers they need to get to and start working through their list. It's after-Thanksgiving family time. We had customers sitting on the pavement waiting for us to open at 5 a.m. They just love the family tradition."

On Black Friday, shoppers flocked to shopping centers across Northwest Indiana, like Southlake Mall, Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, Highland Grove, Shops on Main, Porter's Vale and Valparaiso Walk. They headed to big-box stores like Menards, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's.

Inflation, supply chain disruptions and other macroeconomic factors didn't deter people from seeking out deep discounts while getting a start on their holiday shopping.

"Shoppers are out," Southlake Mall Marketing and Business Development Manager Kristyn Filetti said. "Our retailers are prepared with discounts and sales. They're ready to go this holiday season."

Some shops at the Southlake Mall in Hobart offered 30% to 50% of everything in the store. While more people shop online, families with the day off still made their way to brick-and-mortar stores to hunt for bargains.

"This tends to notoriously be one of the busier shopping days of the year for us," Filetti said. "In past years we've seen significant traffic from when we open to when we close on Black Friday. We anticipate the same today."

The two-story enclosed mall opened earlier than normal at 7 a.m. It's now operating under its extended holiday hours.

"The holidays are definitely our busiest shopping time — November and December," she said.

JCPenney planned to stay open until 10 p.m. Friday. It hired about 60 temporary and permanent workers to handle the rush of customers. About six of those will stay on full-time.

"We had to hire and train quite a few new seasonal and permanent new hires," Ringler said. "That was the biggest deal, coaching and training to get ready for more customers. A lot of seasonal workers will have the opportunity to stay on full-time."

The JCPenney at the mall normally has about a dozen cash registers open. On Black Friday, all 18 were in operation.

"With this type of influx, we're running every single register today, which we won't do most of the year," she said. "We don't need them most of the time."

The department store ordered pizza to fuel its workers through the day.

"We do a lot of fun things and contests throughout the day," Ringler said. "We buy food for them, provide pizza in the breakroom."

Many of the customers ordered online in advance and picked their purchases up Friday.

"Our buy online/pickup in-store business is up dramatically this year," Ringler said.

The retailer rolled the service out a few years ago, and it's been gaining in popularity ever since.

"It increasingly improves every year," she said. "Curbside is also taking off. You don't have to fight the crowds if you don't want to."

People stocked up on products like kids' clothes and kitchen wares. They snatched up $1.99 gloves and socks placed by the registers.

"The cold weather drove a lot of traffic this year," Ringler said. "We've done a lot in coats, hats, sweaters and hoodies. The sooner customers start to think about it being cold outside, the more it sells."

Shoppers also grabbed up Christmas decor and electronics like karaoke machines, cameras and Sharper Image products.

"That's always a good Black Friday category," she said.

Most of the supply chain disruptions have been resolved for the department store. While it ran low on air fryers and Christmas trim, it maintained enough inventory for the crowds.

"I would say we wouldn't have anyone disappointed by any doorbusters that sold too fast," she said. "I do however expect some sellouts over the weekend."

Black Friday isn't always the biggest shopping day of the year for JCPenney in Hobart. It's sometimes eclipsed by Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas. That's when many last-minute shoppers finish buying gifts, often men purchasing jewelry for their significant others.

"It's not as many deal hunters," she said. "That day is more of the procrastinators coming out. They're a little less worried about price and more that they have the right item."

For most of the shoppers, Black Friday it was a family affair.

"Especially early in the morning, you see families who say we do this every year," she said. "You see families in matching outfits. I saw a couple where it said 'merry' on his shirt and 'Christmas' on hers. They planned for this. This is something they do every year and love to do. I don't see that ever ending. E-commerce is a nice substitute, that's for sure, but I don't think it will ever take away the brick-and-mortar experience."