Shoppers turn out for a Black Friday that's expected to kick off record shopping season

SCHERERVILLE — A line wrapped around the side of the building at the Menards in Schererville on Friday — just like during the Black Fridays of old.
Crowds turned out again, kicking off the start of what's expected to be a record holiday sales season.
"There was a bigger turnout and more people shopping," Menards General Manager Jim Kugelman said. "Times have changed. Things are getting back to normal. When I opened the doors last year, people started coming in, but they weren't lined up the way they were this year."
About 2 million more people nationally are expected to shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday this year as compared to last year, according to the National Retail Federation.
“We’re expecting another record-breaking holiday season this year, and Thanksgiving weekend will play a major role as it always has,” National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Nonetheless, consumers are starting earlier than ever to be sure they can get what they want, when they want it, at a price they want to pay. Black Friday stopped being a one-day event years ago, and this year some consumers started shopping for Christmas as early as Halloween.
"NRF is encouraging consumers to shop safe and shop early, but retailers are confident they have enough inventory on hand to meet holiday demand.”
Shoppers flocked to the Menards home improvement store on Indianapolis Boulevard in search of deals on tools, toys, clothing, air fryers and countless other products.
"People are shopping and buying everything," Kugelman said. "People are buying generators, fireplaces, ladders and many other items. There's something for everyone."
Earlier on in the coronavirus pandemic, the store faced supply chain disruptions with some items like lumber but that's no longer an issue.
"We're well-stocked," Kugelman said. "We have a tremendous amount of inventory this year, more so than last year. The Black Friday promotion is 10 days, and I think we'll have enough inventory to make it through. Last year, I thought we didn't have enough Christmas decorations, but that certainly isn't the case this year. We are geared up. We have Christmas decorations. We are ready. Our company did a really good job of making sure we had the inventory to take care of the sales, to take care of the guests."
The flurry of business dips slightly after the Black Friday sale ends but then picks up again closer to Christmas as shoppers stock up on last-minute gifts, Kugelman said.
"We're definitely seeing more people than last year," he said. "We're seeing more grocery sales. Toy sales are strong. So are electronics and kitchenware. Things are good. I anticipate we'll do really well this year."
A National Retail Federation survey estimated 158.3 million people will shop over the weekend, including 108 million on Black Friday and 58.1 million on Small Business Saturday.
Southlake Mall in Hobart just kicked off its extended shopping hours for the holiday season, Marketing and Business Development Manager Kristyn Filetti said. The super-regional mall on U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street also will host a number of special events, such as a Small Business Saturday promotion in which people who cumulatively spend $100 at locally owned stores at the mall can take their receipts to center court and get a gift card.
The mall also is hosting photos with Santa, a pajama dance party with Santa, Mrs. Claus and Buddy the Elf on Dec. 11 and a pop-up market with local vendors the weekend of Dec. 18-19.
Shoppers lined up outside the JCPenney department store at Southlake Mall before it opened at 5 a.m. Friday, General Manager Jodi Ringler said.
"It's been very steady all morning," she said. "We've seen customers shopping earlier this year and have an urgency to shop, which is amazing. Traffic has been very good."
About two to three times as many shoppers turned out on Black Friday as during a regular Friday, she said.
"It's the biggest time of the year for sure," she said. "The most important thing we do is execute November and December at a high level, and it's going very well."
The Black Friday weekend and the last 10 days before Christmas are the busiest times of the year, she said.
"People are shopping early this year, so we're not exactly sure what those last 10 days will look like, but there will be people like me shopping at the last minute," she said. "Electronics are bigger earlier in the seasons. Things like sleepwear, fleece and sweaters — those are bigger late in the season."
Most Black Friday shoppers have done their research, read all the ads and know exactly what they want, she said.
"The Black Friday customer is very organized, today more than ever," she said. "She comes in with the ad in hand and you can see the pictures she's circled. You know exactly what it is they're looking for and the price they're looking to pay. The Black Friday customer is very, very organized, very thoughtful, very planned out. They're on a mission.
"I talked to one customer today who was frustrated she had to zigzag a little bit, go a few steps out of her way. She said normally she's better than that. They're very organized. They read our advertisements, and they know exactly what they're looking for. We do our best to get them to put more in their shopping carts, but they start with a list, for sure."
