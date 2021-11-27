Shoppers turn out for a Black Friday that's expected to kick off record shopping season

The Black Friday weekend and the last 10 days before Christmas are the busiest times of the year, she said.

"People are shopping early this year, so we're not exactly sure what those last 10 days will look like, but there will be people like me shopping at the last minute," she said. "Electronics are bigger earlier in the seasons. Things like sleepwear, fleece and sweaters — those are bigger late in the season."

Most Black Friday shoppers have done their research, read all the ads and know exactly what they want, she said.

"The Black Friday customer is very organized, today more than ever," she said. "She comes in with the ad in hand and you can see the pictures she's circled. You know exactly what it is they're looking for and the price they're looking to pay. The Black Friday customer is very, very organized, very thoughtful, very planned out. They're on a mission.

"I talked to one customer today who was frustrated she had to zigzag a little bit, go a few steps out of her way. She said normally she's better than that. They're very organized. They read our advertisements, and they know exactly what they're looking for. We do our best to get them to put more in their shopping carts, but they start with a list, for sure."

