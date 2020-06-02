Shops on Main, Highland Grove, many Schererville stores close in response to potential protests

Most businesses at the Shops on Main and Highland Grove shopping centers and along Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville temporarily closed Tuesday after social media posts suggested a protest against police killings might be staged at the Shops on Main outdoor shopping center in Schererville.
"Schererville Police Department has received information and reports that protesters will consider organizing at the Shops on Main in furtherance of their social position on pending matters," Schererville Police Chief Peter Sormaz said in a social media post. "Immediate communications have been made and had with property owners in the targeted areas. The police department appreciates the cooperation provided and will mobilize to serve and protect citizens of the town and property owners/business. The individuals seeking to be heard will likewise be served and protected by this police department. The town anticipates mutual respect by all involved."
Dick's Sporting Goods, Tomato Bar, Nordstrom Rack, and most other stores in Shops on Main closed Tuesday, while Whole Foods remained open.
Stores closed up and down Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville, including the Town Square Shopping Center. Shoe Carnival, Old Navy, Bath and Body Works, Bed Bath and Beyond, and American Mattress were among the many stores to close.
Police cars stood sentry outside Town Square, Shops on Main and other Shopping Centers.
Highland police deployed more officers to the neighboring Highland Grove Shopping Center and alerted business owners to what could take place, as protests near the River Oaks Center and elsewhere escalated into looting.
"Highland PD received information shared by Schererville PD regarding a concern of criminal activity in their mall area along US41/Main Street," the Highland Police Department posted on Facebook. "Many of those stores closed as a precaution and we advised our Highland Grove Mall businesses of Schererville’s concerns, however, they were not impressed upon to remain open or closed. Instead, we deployed an overabundance of officers to the Highland Grove Mall area and Meijer area as a precaution and we will continue to do so. Some stores did choose to close and this deployment of our officers did not take away from any other coverage in town."
Except for Target, most businesses in Highland Grove closed Tuesday. Disc Replay boarded up its windows with plywood and Petsmart barricaded its doors with heaping towers of pet food.
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Portage George Floyd protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Portage Protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Crown Point protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Peaceful rally in Gary
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Merrillville protest
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Michigan City protest
Michigan City protest
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Merrillville Walmart
Merrillville Target
AT&T storefront
Fireworks in traffic
Party City by River Oaks
Munster Target
Munster Strack and Van Til
Munster protest
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Lake County Tactical Unit at Southlake Mall rally
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police form blockade at 171st and Calumet
171st and Calumet
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.