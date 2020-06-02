Shops on Main, Highland Grove, many Schererville stores close in response to potential protests

"Highland PD received information shared by Schererville PD regarding a concern of criminal activity in their mall area along US41/Main Street," the Highland Police Department posted on Facebook. "Many of those stores closed as a precaution and we advised our Highland Grove Mall businesses of Schererville’s concerns, however, they were not impressed upon to remain open or closed. Instead, we deployed an overabundance of officers to the Highland Grove Mall area and Meijer area as a precaution and we will continue to do so. Some stores did choose to close and this deployment of our officers did not take away from any other coverage in town."