Shops on Main, Highland Grove, many Schererville stores close in response to potential protests
Shops on Main, Highland Grove, many Schererville stores close in response to potential protests

Most businesses at the Shops on Main and Highland Grove shopping centers and along Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville temporarily closed Tuesday after social media posts suggested a protest against police killings might be staged at the Shops on Main outdoor shopping center in Schererville.

"Schererville Police Department has received information and reports that protesters will consider organizing at the Shops on Main in furtherance of their social position on pending matters," Schererville Police Chief Peter Sormaz said in a social media post. "Immediate communications have been made and had with property owners in the targeted areas. The police department appreciates the cooperation provided and will mobilize to serve and protect citizens of the town and property owners/business. The individuals seeking to be heard will likewise be served and protected by this police department. The town anticipates mutual respect by all involved."

Dick's Sporting Goods, Tomato Bar, Nordstrom Rack, and most other stores in Shops on Main closed Tuesday, while Whole Foods remained open. 

Stores closed up and down Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville, including the Town Square Shopping Center. Shoe Carnival, Old Navy, Bath and Body Works, Bed Bath and Beyond, and American Mattress were among the many stores to close.

Police cars stood sentry outside Town Square, Shops on Main and other Shopping Centers.

Highland police deployed more officers to the neighboring Highland Grove Shopping Center and alerted business owners to what could take place, as protests near the River Oaks Center and elsewhere escalated into looting.

"Highland PD received information shared by Schererville PD regarding a concern of criminal activity in their mall area along US41/Main Street," the Highland Police Department posted on Facebook. "Many of those stores closed as a precaution and we advised our Highland Grove Mall businesses of Schererville’s concerns, however, they were not impressed upon to remain open or closed. Instead, we deployed an overabundance of officers to the Highland Grove Mall area and Meijer area as a precaution and we will continue to do so. Some stores did choose to close and this deployment of our officers did not take away from any other coverage in town."

Except for Target, most businesses in Highland Grove closed Tuesday. Disc Replay boarded up its windows with plywood and Petsmart barricaded its doors with heaping towers of pet food.

