Short period of shelf ice opened up already hard-hit Lake Michigan shoreline to more erosion

It's now spring, the ice on Lake Michigan has melted away, and the Great Lakes shipping season has resumed as North America's inland seas have thawed enough to become navigable again.

A relatively short period of shelf ice this winter — just a few weeks long — could worsen the erosion that's besieged the south shore of Lake Michigan over the past few years.

Lake Michigan's record-high water levels over the last few years have wiped out beaches, chewed up dunes, washed stairs and wheelchair ramps out to sea and threatened homes and roads along the coast in Northwest Indiana. The multimillion-dollar Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Pavilion was encircled with a moat as the rising water closed in.

Portage, Beverly Shores, Ogden Dunes and Long Beach declared emergencies, trucking in sand to replenish winnowed slivers of beaches and stone to battle the relentless onslaught of erosion.

Shelf ice protects the shore from erosion by giving it a break from the incessant battering of waves, particularly during the storm-prone winter season. But this year the Indiana coast only had shelf ice from about Jan. 26 to Feb. 18, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.

"The total impact of the shelf ice fastened to the shore is that it limits the wave energy exerted on beaches, dunes and bluffs," said Wisconsin Sea Grant Coastal Engineering Outreach Specialist Adam Bechle. "Ice forms as a solid chunk on the shoreline where erosion is underway and ongoing. It's a protective barrier from that wave energy that also limits the amount of wave energy that can build on open water, where those waves form."

Lake Michigan typically is covered with ice for a much longer period during the winter than it was this year.

"We had less ice on the lake than when we've had good winters," National Park Service Ranger Rafi Wilkinson said. "We've had a protective barrier of ice along the shoreline for five months of the year, from December to April. Compare that to this year, when that shelf ice formation was for under a month. The shelf ice along the shore is protecting us from erosion."

The lake usually gets at least two or three months of shelf ice in a typical winter, Wilkinson said.

"The waves are hitting the ice instead of the shore," he said. "They're hitting the barrier."

But lower water levels should mitigate the impact of the shorter window of shelf ice this winter, said Indiana Dunes Tourism Executive Director Lorelei Weimer said.

"It’s my understanding that the lack of shelf ice and intense storms can exasperate the erosion issue," she said. "What has been helpful recently is the lower lake levels. In 2019 and 2020, lake levels were at their highest levels and that further contributed to the erosion issue."

The lake level is currently about 579.23 feet, according to the NAOO.

That's a few inches above the long-term average but about 15 inches lower than March of last year and about 26 inches lower than the all-time record set in March of 2020, Bechle said. The lake level hit an all-time high of 582 feet in October 1986.

"The lake level rose after the wettest five-year period in Great Lakes Basin history," he said. "That's why water levels shot up like they did. We've since had below-average precipitation, which has caused water levels to decline."

The higher water levels resulted in devastating erosion on coastlines across the Great Lakes in the Upper Midwest and Canada that decimated beaches and menaced lakefront properties.

"It's widespread across the Great Lakes," Bechle said. "Every lake in the region has suffered erosion."

Shelf ice is especially critical for protecting the Lake Michigan shoreline from big storms, which are most common in late fall and winter.

"Shelf ice helps when a big storm comes through," he said. "Reduced ice cover in the future may make wave energy a bigger story. Having less shelf ice for a shorter duration opens up the coast to more storm events. In the winter, Lake Michigan has the big cyclones with sustained strong winds for hours and days."

Climate change is believed to have made the issue worse and the threat of shoreline erosion greater.

"The impact of climate change is that we saw a historically wetter period between 2015 and 2020 on the Great Lakes," Bechle said. "The climate is making it warmer and wetter. It's an abnormality in the historic record and a pretty drastic change from the historic low water levels in January 2013."

Weimer said it was essential to protect the Indiana Dunes, which attract more than 3 million visitors a year and generate more than $111 million in tax revenue for the state. Northwest Indiana's beaches rank among the Hoosier State's top tourist attractions, with visitation soaring after the Indiana Dunes were declared the nation's 61st National Park a few years ago.

"From the Indiana Dunes Tourism perspective, it is our goal to find a permanent fix to the issue, so we are not at risk to lose valuable beaches and infrastructure when the lake levels rises again," she said. "It is critical we find ways to protect the beaches due to the quality of life that they add to our region and the economic benefit they have for our communities."

