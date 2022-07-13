Show's over: Historic Crown Theater turned into engineering office

CROWN POINT — It's officially curtains for the historic Crown Theater, which has been transformed into an engineering office.

Indianapolis-based Commonwealth Engineers, which originally opened a Northwest Indiana branch office in part of the former Hub Bootery space on North Main Street in downtown Crown Point in 2018, renovated and repurposed the historic movie theater at 19 N. Court St. on the old Lake County Courthouse square after a recent effort to revive it as a performing arts space failed.

The engineering firm took over the space long occupied by the vintage single-screen movie theater that originally opened in 1917. The 497-seat movie theater where Crown Point residents saw countless movies on the square over the decades was renamed the Palace Theatre in 1926 before the original Crown Theater name was restored again in the late 1960s.

"While it’s sad that the building won’t be used as an entertainment venue, it’s great that another business can use the unoccupied building for a real purpose," Crown Point Chamber of Commerce President Alan Myszkowski said. "More people on the square means more commerce, which is a great thing for surrounding businesses. We truly wish them well, and look forward to any opportunities to work with them in the future."

Commonwealth Engineers was founded in 1974 and specializes in water resource engineering and environmental infrastructure engineering. It has offices in Indianapolis, Crown Point, Fort Wayne, Evansville and Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The company did not immediately return requests for comment.

The engineering firm has built out an office inside and put its name on the facade of the 105-year-old Crown Theater building.

Star Plaza alum Brad Strom started renovating the long-closed movie theater in 2018 but never got it back open after running into undisclosed financial difficulties. He was slapped with lawsuits from investors and customers who had purchased advance tickets, leaving him facing orders of restitution and penalties of more than $577,000 in Lake County Superior Court.

The Crown Theater had been part of a dying breed.

Many single-screen movie theaters have faded from the landscape, including the Town Theater in Highland, the Kennedy Theater in Hessville, the Palace Theater in Gary, the Indiana Theater and Voge Theater in East Chicago, Cinemas I and II in Miller and the Paramount, Parthenon and many others in downtown Hammond.

Cinema Treasures estimates 37,898 single-screen theaters across the country have been closed and 19,782 have been demolished, with a huge wave of closing following Hollywood's shift from using reels of film to digital film projectors, a prohibitive capital expense for many smaller neighborhood theaters often trying to make do with $5 matinee tickets. Only 3,654 single-screen movie theaters nationwide are still showing movies today, and not all of them screen first-run films.

While the opulent Hoosier Theater from 1924 continues to entertain moviegoers on 119th Street in downtown Whiting, many historic single-screen movie theaters like the Orpheum Theatre, the Hohman Theater and the Bijou Photoplay have long since faded from the landscape in Northwest Indiana.

"When I was a kid I grew up near Cinemas I and II by the Kmart in Griffith," said Scott Hudnall, vice president for the Lake County Historical Society. "I would just walk over to the movie theaters, and now that's gone. People no longer have that option. It's disappointing."

Modern multiplexes with multiple screens drove out the historic single-screen movie theaters, which weren't as profitable with fewer screenings.

"Showplace showed up and a lot of them shut down," Hudnall said.

He's encouraged that the Crown Theater building is being preserved even if it's not as a movie theater.

"It's still good the building itself is being preserved. It's history," he said. "Even if it isn't used for what it originally was purposed for, it's better than tearing it down and putting something new there."