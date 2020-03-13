Shuttle bus service to Chicago's airports temporarily suspended in coronavirus response

Northwest Indiana went months without the shuttle bus service it's enjoyed for half a century to the Chicago Midway International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport when the Indiana Airport Supersaver at the end of the year.

Just a week after the service was restored to Chicago's two main airports, it's going away again — just temporarily though.

Mishawaka-based Royal Excursion will temporarily suspend its new Royal Zoom shuttle, which offers more than two dozen trips daily to both Chicago's airports, because of the rapidly spreading global coronavirus pandemic.

"Royal Excursion is temporarily suspending Royal Zoom airport service as of 6:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, March 15 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," the company said in a statement. "The safety of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve has always been our priority. Royal Excursion will continue to provide updates as we determine next steps. We look forward to resuming service shortly and thank our riders for their continued understanding."

Anyone needing a ride to O'Hare can still take Express Air Coach from Hammond to the airport, at least for the time being.

