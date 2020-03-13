You are the owner of this article.
Shuttle bus service to Chicago's airports temporarily suspended in coronavirus response
Riders prepare to board the Royal Zoom shuttle bus to Chicago's airports.

 Provided

Northwest Indiana went months without the shuttle bus service it's enjoyed for half a century to the Chicago Midway International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport when the Indiana Airport Supersaver at the end of the year.

Just a week after the service was restored to Chicago's two main airports, it's going away again — just temporarily though.

Mishawaka-based Royal Excursion will temporarily suspend its new Royal Zoom shuttle, which offers more than two dozen trips daily to both Chicago's airports, because of the rapidly spreading global coronavirus pandemic.

"Royal Excursion is temporarily suspending Royal Zoom airport service as of 6:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, March 15 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," the company said in a statement. "The safety of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve has always been our priority. Royal Excursion will continue to provide updates as we determine next steps. We look forward to resuming service shortly and thank our riders for their continued understanding."

Anyone needing a ride to O'Hare can still take Express Air Coach from Hammond to the airport, at least for the time being.

"We are continuing to operate and will evaluate booking demands as air travel restrictions are implemented," Founder, Owner and President Paul Davis said. "We may reduce the schedule some if a lack of demand warrants that but right now we intend to continue offering the service to O’Hare."

The West Lafayette-based company makes five trips a day between Purdue University and the airport. If travelers make reservations ahead of time, the buses will stop and pick riders up or drop them off at the Holiday Inn & Suites and the Hampton Inn & Suites on Carlson Drive, in the Oxbow Landing Development between the Borman Expressway and the Little Calumet River.

The reservations must be made in advance online.

Royal Zoom has stops by Jedi's Garden at Cline Avenue and Ridge Road in Griffith, by the Chicago DASH lot in Valparaiso, and at the Marquette Mall in Michigan City. It's also looking to restore service to the former stops Indiana Airport Supersaver serviced in Highland, Portage and Crestwood.

For more information or updates, visit royalexcursion.com.

