Sierra Club objects to BP Whiting Refinery's bid to eliminate hourly emissions limits

"The Sierra Club has shown there is no genuine dispute of material fact and it is entitled to judgment as a matter of law as to emissions violations at three of BP’s stacks and the retesting requirements as well," the court ruled.

After securing the favorable court ruling, the environmental group protects that BP's newly requested permit modifications would allow a hundred tons of additional emissions over the amount previously authorized.

"Hours after the District Court for the Northern District of Indiana issued its order finding BP liable for violations of the PM10 emissions limits and retesting requirements at the 3SPS Steam Plant — IDEM provided notice of the proposed permit and forwarded the proposed permit to EPA for review," the Sierra Club wrote in its objection.

The emission limits apply to five industrial boilers originally constructed between 1948 and 1951 in the steam plant at the refinery on Lake Michigan, which supplies gasoline through the Midwest, jet fuel to O'Hare International Airport and 5% of the nation's asphalt. The boilers use refinery gas and natural gas to produce the steam that's used in process units throughout the sprawling refinery along the lakefront in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago.