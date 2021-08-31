Sierra Club objects to BP Whiting Refinery's bid to eliminate hourly emissions limits

The Sierra Club is objecting to BP's bid to eliminate hourly emission limits at its BP Whiting Refinery after it faced potential penalties for violating them.
The London-based energy giant successfully applied for an Indiana Department of Environment Management permit that would replace hourly emission limits of 0.010 pounds per million British thermal units for particulate matter smaller than 10 microns with a new rolling 12-month limit of 494.99 tons of emissions.
The Sierra Club, one of the largest and most prominent environmental groups in the country, is objecting on the grounds that it would allow BP to significantly increase emissions from a steam plant "for no discernible reason except to limit BP’s liability for its repeated violations."
BP spokesman Josh Hicks said the company "takes seriously its commitment to safe, compliant and reliable operations at the Whiting refinery and across its global operations."
Two years ago, Sierra Club and the Environmental Integrity Project sued the BP Whiting Refinery over repeated Clean Air Act violations that the U.S. District Court for the District of Northern Indiana recently ruled have been ongoing since at least Aug. 3, 2015.
In April, the court ruled BP repeatedly violated emission limits and retesting requirements at its Whiting refinery.
"The Sierra Club has shown there is no genuine dispute of material fact and it is entitled to judgment as a matter of law as to emissions violations at three of BP’s stacks and the retesting requirements as well," the court ruled.
After securing the favorable court ruling, the environmental group protects that BP's newly requested permit modifications would allow a hundred tons of additional emissions over the amount previously authorized.
"Hours after the District Court for the Northern District of Indiana issued its order finding BP liable for violations of the PM10 emissions limits and retesting requirements at the 3SPS Steam Plant — IDEM provided notice of the proposed permit and forwarded the proposed permit to EPA for review," the Sierra Club wrote in its objection.
The emission limits apply to five industrial boilers originally constructed between 1948 and 1951 in the steam plant at the refinery on Lake Michigan, which supplies gasoline through the Midwest, jet fuel to O'Hare International Airport and 5% of the nation's asphalt. The boilers use refinery gas and natural gas to produce the steam that's used in process units throughout the sprawling refinery along the lakefront in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago.
"Whiting Refinery is among the 10 largest sources of PM10 emissions in the state of Indiana, and virtually all of the PM10 pollution from the 3SPS Steam Plant is assumed to be smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter," Sierra Club said in its objection. "EPA and numerous peer-reviewed studies have found that these finer particles contribute to both acute and long-term health effects, including asthma attacks and heart and lung diseases that lead to premature death. In 2018, EPA estimated that on average, the annual public health cost of PM2.5 particles directly emitted from refineries ranges from $350,000 to $790,00 per ton."
The Sierra Club described it as an environmental justice issue, saying the pollution affected many minorities and low-income residents in North Lake County. It estimated that 75% of the 51,385 people living within three miles of the refinery are African-American or Hispanic and that more than half of households in the area live on limited incomes.