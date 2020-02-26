Sign of spring? Valpo seeks vendors for market days
alert urgent

Sign of spring? Valpo seeks vendors for market days

{{featured_button_text}}
Valparaiso Council races draw 15 candidates

Central Park Plaza is a big draw to downtown Valparaiso. Valparaiso Events is seeking vendors for the seasonal market held at the plaza.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Spring is still almost a month away by the calendar and probably longer in meteorological terms, but the Valparaiso Events office is getting in the mood by seeking vendors for the annual market days ahead.

The organization is seeking applications from vendors interested in selling plants and produce as well as craft goods to the twice weekly event at Central Park Plaza beginning June 2.

"We're excited to expand the market and include even more vendors," Tina St. Aubin, executive director of Valparaiso Events, said. "We have the area's best market location with a covered area that's comfortable for vendors and shoppers alike."

Valpo seeks food vendors for upcoming events

The market will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 17 with space for 90 vendors.

For more information and an application, go to valparaisoevents.com/vendor-info. You can also email at info@valparaisoevents.com or call the events office at 219-464-8332.

Valparaiso Events is the nonprofit organization that sponsors 12 different events each year, such as the Popcorn Festival, Valpo Brew Fest and the Chocolate Walk, providing more than 100 days of fun activities for participants.

More information on the events, sponsorship opportunities and memberships and for ticket sale alerts are available at www.valparaisoevents.com.

1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts