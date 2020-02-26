Sign of spring? Valpo seeks vendors for market days

VALPARAISO — Spring is still almost a month away by the calendar and probably longer in meteorological terms, but the Valparaiso Events office is getting in the mood by seeking vendors for the annual market days ahead.

The organization is seeking applications from vendors interested in selling plants and produce as well as craft goods to the twice weekly event at Central Park Plaza beginning June 2.

"We're excited to expand the market and include even more vendors," Tina St. Aubin, executive director of Valparaiso Events, said. "We have the area's best market location with a covered area that's comfortable for vendors and shoppers alike."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The market will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 17 with space for 90 vendors.

For more information and an application, go to valparaisoevents.com/vendor-info. You can also email at info@valparaisoevents.com or call the events office at 219-464-8332.

Valparaiso Events is the nonprofit organization that sponsors 12 different events each year, such as the Popcorn Festival, Valpo Brew Fest and the Chocolate Walk, providing more than 100 days of fun activities for participants.

More information on the events, sponsorship opportunities and memberships and for ticket sale alerts are available at www.valparaisoevents.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0