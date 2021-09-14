Silhavy Road and Evans Avenue closed in Valparaiso

Silhavy Road and Evans Avenue are being closed on the east side of Valparaiso for road and other infrastructure work.

For the next month, only southbound traffic will be allowed on Silhavy Avenue from Baldwin Court, through Evans Avenue and toward John Howell Drive. No traffic will be allowed on Evans Avenue east of Silhavy Road between the intersection and Ind. 49.

"The closure is allowing for the improvement of the area, to include additional traffic lanes, a new signal, as well as updated curbs, drains and underground pipes," the Valparaiso Police Department said in a news release.

The release stated improvements will take approximately one month to complete, with the closure scheduled to end Oct 15.

Westbound traffic on Evans Avenue from Silhavy Road will not be affected by the construction work.

People will still be able to access businesses in the area and should follow posted signage on how to exit and enter their parking lots.