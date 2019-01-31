The singer Blake Alexander, who performs covers of everyone from Frank Sinatra to Maroon 5 at venues across Northwest Indiana and beyond, has teed off his latest venture at the Pheasant Valley Golf Course in Crown Point.
He opened Blake Alexander's Hog Haven Restaurant in the clubhouse at the public golf course at 3838 W. 141st Ave. It's a spinoff of the Hog Haven barbecue restaurant in Dyer that offers more of a fine dining experience.
"The owners of Hog Haven are good friends of mine," Alexander said. "That's more of a carryout place while this is a full-service restaurant that offers a modern American dining experience, complete with lit candles, tablecloths, and cloth napkins."
The restaurant and bar serve golfers at the 18-hole public golf course, as well as the general public. It recently hosted a private party for a car dealership in Schererville, an event at which Alexander performed.
Blake Alexander's Hog Haven replaces Tequila Restaurante, the former downtown Crown Point staple, which once also had locations in Dyer and Las Vegas and had a short run at the golf course last year. Tequila was replaced on the old courthouse square by the upscale new Provecho Latin Provisions, after which it tried to make another go of it at Pheasant Valley, but stopped taking walk-in diners in September before closing for good.
Alexander decided to take the space over. He's a singer who draws inspiration from Sinatra, Frankie Valli, Michael Buble and Bruno Mars while performing 150 shows a year across the Midwest. He's sung at the Midwest Emmys, Soldier Field and the Merchandise Mart, as well as at local venues like Ciao Bella Ristorante in Schererville and Gino's Steakhouse in Dyer.
"I do everything from oldies to standards, from Michael Buble to Robin Thicke and the Eagles," he said. "I figured with my name and reputation I could make something work."
Alexander said he would occasionally perform at his new restaurant at Pheasant Valley.
The restaurant can seat up to 225 people and can host up to 120 for weddings, corporate parties or other special events in its banquet hall. The bar seats around 50 people and shows sports on television, serving drinks like 3 Floyds Gumballhead, Yuengling, Modelo, Miller Lite and Blue Moon.
It offers many drink specials and tries to keep prices affordable.
"Two weeks ago, we had a table of 16 come in and eat for $89," he said. "That's unheard of, especially with an upscale experience. This is an upscale fine dining experience with extraordinary customer service."
The menu includes brisket, ribs and pork chops. Weekend specials could include New York Strip Steak and King Crab.
"It's mouthwatering food, melt-in-your-mouth barbecue with atmosphere and great prices," Alexander said. "I'm a 25-year-old entrepreneur trying to run this business to its fullest potential and to make people happy."
The 5,000-square-foot restaurant and special events venue currently employs about a dozen people but may hire more during the busy golfing season.
Blake Alexander's Hog Haven is currently open from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-663-5000 or find Blake Alexander's Hog Haven on Facebook.